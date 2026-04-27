BJP-TMC Clash Turns Violent Ahead of PM Modi’s Rally in West Bengal, Crude Bombs Thrown at BJP Candidate’s House

Push came to shove in West Bengal’s North 24 Paraganas district, as violence erupted between supporters of opposing political parties in front of Jagaddal Police Station. On 26th april, 2026, in the late hours of sunday night, clashes broke out between supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) in front of the police station, which later escalated to hurling of crude bombs and firing of gunshot near the residence of Pawan Singh, a BJP candidate from Bhatpara constituency. The incident occurred ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s scheduled political rally in the area on Monday, 27th April 2026.

The second phase of the state’s assembly election is scheduled to be held on 29th April 2026, and tensions are high as political campaigning and clashes reaches its peak.

As per reports, initial dissent amongst the rival factions emerged over a dispute relating to putting up of flags and posters for the prime minister’s visit. The argument escalated into a serious confrontation, as the groups engaged in hurling stones at each other and physical tussle. Efforts by local authorities to bring the situation under control proved to be tough as tensions intensified.

BJP workers allege that their campaign materials were getting defaced by TMC workers in the Jagaddal area. As supporters of both the parties assembled outside the police station, the situation worsened which led to more clashes and turmoil.

See also: Violence Mars West Bengal Polls; 41 Arrested as Clashes Rock Phase 1 Election

Pawan Kumar Singh, a BJP candidate whom the party is fielding from the Bhatpara constituency for the West Bengal 2026 assembly election, also came under fire during the clash. Late in the night, crude bombs were launched at his residence resulting in some damages, and also led to widespread panic and alarm among neighbours. Three people suffered injuries during the tussle and were admitted to nearby local hospital for treatment.

Talking to ANI addressing the incident, Pawan Singh claimed that this violent clash was part of a larger incident that happened beforehand. A day earlier, during a party meeting of the BJP, TMC supporters led by a local councilor disrupted their campaign activities. Singh further alleged that his supporters were attacked with locally-made bombs and stones after visiting the police station.

A CSIF personnel was also injured when gunfire rang out. Additionally, Arjun Singh, BJP leader and former MP from Barrackpore, also suffered injuries.