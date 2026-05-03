Assembly Elections 2026 Results LIVE : Counting of Votes for West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry to happen Tomorrow

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Results of the 2026 Assembly Elections will be declared tomorrow, 4 May 2026, after vote counting concludes across Kerala, Puducherry, Assam, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Approximately 15.93 crore citizens participated in polling across a total 824 constituencies.
Kerala saw a turnout of 78.27% across 140 seats, with 71 seats needed for a majority. Puducherry saw a turnout of 89.87% across 30 seats, with 17 seats needed for a majority. Assam saw a turnout of 85.96% across 126 seats, with 64 seats needed for a majority. Tamil Nadu saw a turnout of 85.10% across 234 seats, with 118 seats needed for a majority. West Bengal saw a turnout of 92.93% across 294 seats, with 148 seats needed for a majority.
The Elections have closely followed the contentious Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which resulted in 5.2 crore voters being deleted across 12 states and UTs – around 10.2% of the total electorate. Opposition parties, activists and civil society groups have criticised the exercise for being rushed, mismanaged, opaque, and disproportionately targeting minorities. The process has been challenged legally, while the Election Commission of India (ECI) itself has been accused of carrying out ‘gross electoral fraud’ in collusion with the BJP.
The SIR exercise in Bengal was the most contentious nationwide, with the ECI introducing a special category for deleted voters in the state, and the Supreme Court overseeing the whole process. Around 27 lakh voters were excluded from voting as their appeals remain pending in front of tribunals.
The Elections themselves were carried out peacefully, except in West Bengal which saw intense clashes between BJP and TMC cadres, and sporadic instances elsewhere. Repolling has been ordered across a total of 300 booths in Bengal following incidents of alleged electoral malpractice – the entirety of Falta constituency, which has 285 stations, and 15 booths across Diamond Harbour and Magrahat Paschim. While the latter two voted again on 2 May, Falta is slated to go to polls again on 21 May, with results to be declared on 24 May 2026.
Exit Polls have projected a clear win for the BJP in West Bengal, after 15 years of TMC rule. In Tamil Nadu, the DMK alliance is expected to retain power, though some pollsters have projected a surprise entry by actor Vijay’s TVK. Meanwhile, the AINRC-led NDA is expected to sweep Puducherry. Assam is also expected to see the BJP retain power in a landslide victory. And finally, a close fight is predicted between the LDF and UDF in Kerala, with the UDF inching ahead.
Despite regional battles across states, the 2026 Elections have largely been presented as an ideological battle between the BJP-led NDA and Opposition parties like the TMC, INC and the Left. Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal stand as key opposition states, while Assam has been a BJP bastion, and Puducherry stands one of only two NDA-led assemblies in the South. Today’s results have been touted as being indicative of tomorrow’s political direction.
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