How to Make Jhalmuri at Home?

For tanginess, you will also need lemon juice. Other key ingredients are chanachur, roasted peanuts (remove the skin of the roasted peanuts), and one spoonful of mustard oil.

It all depends on a good shake!

Add all the chopped ingredients (onions, tomatoes, potato, green chillies, and coriander leaves) to a bowl, and then add all the necessary masalas (do not forget salt) mentioned above for a sweet, tangy, and spicy Jhalmuri. Squeeze lemon juice into the bowl, cover it, and begin shaking it well. At this point, you can add the roasted peanuts, and do not forget to remove the chilkas (skins).

Now comes the star of the show—crisp puffed rice!

Give it a good shake and add chanachur or sev for the final touch. If your Jhalmuri is moist, you can add a little more puffed rice to balance the moisture. Take out some small bowls and serve the trending Jhalmuri.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s quick stop at a small stall to eat Jhalmuri went viral, and the stall owner became an overnight sensation. Owner Vikram Kumar is currently at the centre of attention after the Prime Minister purchased Jhalmuri from his shop. Kumar is originally from Gaya, Bihar. According to India Today, Google search interest for Jhalmuri has hit a new record after two decades. One small interaction changed Vikram Kumar’s entire life.

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