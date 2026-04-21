How to Make Jhalmuri at Home?

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited a Jhalmuri stall in West Bengal during a campaign and ate the street food there.
The moment instantly went viral on the internet, boosting the Google search trend of the street food through the roof.
Jhalmuri is also known as Bhelpuri and is enjoyed across India.
Bengal’s beloved Jhalmuri, also known as Bhelpuri, has become the internet’s trending dish, recording historic numbers on Google search trends. A simple puffed rice snack turned into an overnight sensation after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Jhargram in West Bengal for his poll campaign on April 19, 2026. During his visit, his unexpected stop at a local stall instantly became a viral moment on the internet.
The street snack, popular across different states, has piqued public interest after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Jhalmuri moment gained over 100 million views on Instagram and 90 million views on Facebook. One small interaction has boosted the search trend of Jhalmuri, with the graph going through the roof. So, what is Jhalmuri, and how did it become a national topic of discussion?
Jhalmuri is a street food that is quite popular in regions such as West Bengal, Bihar, Tripura, and Uttar Pradesh etc. It is also called Bhelpuri in some areas and is even enjoyed in international cities like London and New York.
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Just like its name, there are different variants of Jhalmuri. In Bengali, jhal means spicy and muri means puffed rice. It can be enjoyed in any climate and is widely loved for its diverse flavours. Jhalmuri is a mix of spiciness and tanginess, and sometimes even has a hint of sweetness. Here is a simple recipe for Jhalmuri that can be easily made at home.
How to Make Jhalmuri: Key Ingredients
Some of the basic ingredients needed to make refreshing Jhalmuri are puffed rice, chopped and minced onions, tomatoes, potato (boiled), cucumber, green chillies, and coriander leaves. Take the important masalas such as chilli powder, cumin powder, chaat masala, along with some salt.
For tanginess, you will also need lemon juice. Other key ingredients are chanachur, roasted peanuts (remove the skin of the roasted peanuts), and one spoonful of mustard oil.
It all depends on a good shake!
Add all the chopped ingredients (onions, tomatoes, potato, green chillies, and coriander leaves) to a bowl, and then add all the necessary masalas (do not forget salt) mentioned above for a sweet, tangy, and spicy Jhalmuri. Squeeze lemon juice into the bowl, cover it, and begin shaking it well. At this point, you can add the roasted peanuts, and do not forget to remove the chilkas (skins).
Now comes the star of the show—crisp puffed rice!
Give it a good shake and add chanachur or sev for the final touch. If your Jhalmuri is moist, you can add a little more puffed rice to balance the moisture. Take out some small bowls and serve the trending Jhalmuri.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s quick stop at a small stall to eat Jhalmuri went viral, and the stall owner became an overnight sensation. Owner Vikram Kumar is currently at the centre of attention after the Prime Minister purchased Jhalmuri from his shop. Kumar is originally from Gaya, Bihar. According to India Today, Google search interest for Jhalmuri has hit a new record after two decades. One small interaction changed Vikram Kumar’s entire life.
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