Australia: Indian national shot dead after threatening police with a knife





Ahmed was living in Auburn on a bridging visa, police said.



NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Stuart Smith, addressing a press conference on Tuesday morning, said that the officers were left with no choice but to shoot the man.



"I fully support these officers. It's traumatic. It's a significant incident at one of our police stations," he was quoted as saying by The Herald.



"There just isn't an impending time. It is immediate. He launches through the glass doors at the officers; they had very little time to react," he added.



Smith said that detectives are probing Ahmed's mental health, and they have also spoken to the cleaner who suffered a puncture wound to his left forearm, and is now in a stable condition in the hospital.



Confirming Ahmed's identity, the Consulate General of India said it was providing all possible assistance to police."We ask for a complete report on the circumstances of the shooting of an Indian national," the consulate said.