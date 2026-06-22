Planes Don't Fly on Masculinity: Why Society Views Women in Transportation as an Anomaly

Even now, there are people who become visibly uncomfortable when they realize their Uber driver is a woman. Some quietly cancel rides. Others spend the trip hyper-aware of every turn, every brake, every lane change, every little maneuver, as if awaiting proof that women are naturally worse drivers than men.

I notice this dynamic everywhere. In many African countries, transportation spaces still feel heavily gendered. Taxi ranks, omnibuses, buses, trucking routes, and aviation spaces are still overwhelmingly associated with men. A woman driving an omnibus still catches people off guard in ways a man never would. A female pilot’s voice over an intercom still surprises some passengers. Some people will instinctively trust a male driver before they trust a woman with the exact same qualifications.

What fascinates me is how normalized these reactions are. People laugh about women drivers so casually that they rarely stop to ask themselves what exactly they are implying. Because what does society actually believe? Maybe that planes are somehow kept in the air through masculinity? Maybe buses become softer because female hands are operating them? I guess it comes from the belief that leadership, technical precision, and calmness under pressure are biologically male characteristics.

It sounds absurd when said out loud.

Skill has never belonged to one gender

Transportation systems do not operate on gender. They operate on training, communication, discipline, regulations, teamwork, and skill. A Boeing 737 does not respond differently because a woman is in the cockpit, nor does a bus or truck.

And yet women in transportation are still treated like phenomena instead of professionals. What frustrates me the most about this topic is that society has already proven it can evolve beyond those stereotypes when it wants to.

For years, men working as cashiers in retail stores were viewed strangely because customer service and cashier work were considered “women’s jobs.” A man standing behind a register would have looked quite unusual to people a few years ago. Over time, society adapted, though. Today, most people barely think twice about male cashiers.

So, clearly, these gendered ideas are not fixed. Yet when it comes to women in transportation, society still feels emotionally stuck in the past.

Women are still expected to prove themselves before they are trusted. Men, meanwhile, are often trusted first and evaluated later.

And the pressure this creates is exhausting.