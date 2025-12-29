"Nourish the Chicken, Make It an Elephant": Sadhguru Warns of Strategic Vulnerability in Siliguri Corridor Amid Bangladesh Remarks

He pointed to missed opportunities after 1971, noting, "Maybe in 1946-47 we didn’t have the authority to do that, but in '72 we had the authority, we did not do that. Now this Chicken’s Neck, that people have started talking about, it’s time we nourish this chicken… so that it evolves quickly into an elephant."

Highlighting the need for strong measures to secure India’s territorial integrity, Sadhguru stressed that the region needs to be strengthened. "So nations cannot be made just by being chicken. It has to grow into an elephant. Maybe it needs nourishment. Maybe it needs some steroids. Whatever is needed, we must do… but anything that we try to do has costs, has a price to pay always."

The spiritual leader also put the issue in a global perspective, saying it would have been wonderful if the world were one undivided place, with no nations and no borders—a single beautiful planet rather than a cut birthday cake. However, he said this is not the current reality, adding that “we cannot imagine that tomorrow we’re going to embrace everybody and live wonderfully.” He said, “That is foolish thinking right now.”

Sadhguru further reiterated the need for correction, saying, "Some correction is needed. Correction must happen. I think we need to feed the chicken well and make it into an elephant. An elephant’s neck would be easy to handle."