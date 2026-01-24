‘Age of Terror’: Ousted Former PM Sheikh Hasina Slams Yunus-Led Interim Government, Labels Him ‘Murderous Fascist’

Sheikh Hasina, the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, has been living in exile in India since August 2024 following her removal from office amid mass protests. In her recording, she accused Yunus and his allies of orchestrating her ouster, alleging that they had taken over the country through widespread lawlessness, persecution of religious minorities, and politically motivated legal actions against her party.

She further remarked that Bangladesh has plunged into fear and instability since her removal, stating that the present situation would make free and fair elections impossible. The ousted former Prime Minister referred to Yunus as a “murderous fascist,” a “usurer,” and a “money launderer.” She also accused the interim government of enabling mob violence, looting, and targeted attacks on vulnerable communities by compromising Bangladesh’s sovereignty.

Hasina also spoke about her father’s legacy. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is regarded as the architect of Bangladesh’s independence. She added that the nation, which was born after the Liberation War of 1971, has now been converted into “a vast prison, an execution ground, a valley of death.” She portrayed the Awami League’s struggle as a continuation of the pro-Liberation cause, repeatedly invoking the symbols and language of the independence movement in her speech.

The event at which the speech was played was titled “Save Democracy in Bangladesh.” However, Hasina herself was not present at the venue in person. The gathering was attended by former AL ministers and members of the Bangladeshi diaspora.