‘Age of Terror’: Ousted Former PM Sheikh Hasina Slams Yunus-Led Interim Government, Labels Him ‘Murderous Fascist’
Key Points:
From exile, Sheikh Hasina accuses Yunus-led interim government of plunging Bangladesh into an “age of terror.”
The former PM alleges lawlessness, minority persecution and politically motivated actions against the Awami League.
Hasina calls for removal of the interim regime, UN probe, and unity ahead of national elections.
Bangladesh’s ousted former Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, launched a strong attack on Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who leads Bangladesh’s interim government, on Friday, January 23, 2026. She accused the interim government of pulling Bangladesh into “an age of terror” and called Chief Adviser Yunus a “murderous fascist.”
The message was delivered through a 10-minute audio recording that was played during a media interaction organized by Awami League (AL) leaders at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of South Asia in New Delhi. Hasina alleged that Bangladesh was “bleeding” and standing “at the edge of an abyss” under the Yunus administration. Her remarks highlighted her criticism of the interim government while also mobilizing Awami League supporters.
Sheikh Hasina, the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, has been living in exile in India since August 2024 following her removal from office amid mass protests. In her recording, she accused Yunus and his allies of orchestrating her ouster, alleging that they had taken over the country through widespread lawlessness, persecution of religious minorities, and politically motivated legal actions against her party.
She further remarked that Bangladesh has plunged into fear and instability since her removal, stating that the present situation would make free and fair elections impossible. The ousted former Prime Minister referred to Yunus as a “murderous fascist,” a “usurer,” and a “money launderer.” She also accused the interim government of enabling mob violence, looting, and targeted attacks on vulnerable communities by compromising Bangladesh’s sovereignty.
Hasina also spoke about her father’s legacy. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is regarded as the architect of Bangladesh’s independence. She added that the nation, which was born after the Liberation War of 1971, has now been converted into “a vast prison, an execution ground, a valley of death.” She portrayed the Awami League’s struggle as a continuation of the pro-Liberation cause, repeatedly invoking the symbols and language of the independence movement in her speech.
The event at which the speech was played was titled “Save Democracy in Bangladesh.” However, Hasina herself was not present at the venue in person. The gathering was attended by former AL ministers and members of the Bangladeshi diaspora.
Hasina further spoke about a five-point agenda that she said would make the “healing” of Bangladesh possible. The points included the removal of what she termed the “illegal” interim government, an end to street violence and lawlessness, guaranteed protections for minorities and women, a halt to what she described as politically motivated “lawfare” against opposition figures, and an impartial international investigation into the events of the past year.
She pressed for the restoration of the constitution and the re-establishment of national sovereignty as she called on democratic and pro-Liberation forces to unite behind the Awami League. She also appealed to the United Nations for a fresh and independent probe into her ouster and the unrest that followed in the country.
She closed her address by referring to Mujibur Rahman and chanting “Joy Bangla.” Through the recording, she established her intention to continue shaping Bangladesh’s political narrative from exile, framing the current crisis as a decisive struggle over the country’s democratic future.
The speech comes at a time when Bangladesh is going through a sensitive political juncture, with its national election scheduled for February 12, 2026. The Awami League will not be contesting the upcoming election due to restrictions imposed by the interim government.
