Sheikh Hasina seeks new passport to return to Bangladesh; Dhaka rejects requests, insists on extradition

FORMER BANGLADESH PRIME MINISTER Sheikh Hasina is back on the news as she sought a new Bangladeshi passport and National Identity Card from the country’s diplomatic mission in New Delhi, which has been rejected by the Bangladesh government, reiterating its stand on extraditing Hasina back to Bangladesh by the Indian authorities.

This latest development comes amid Hasina’s stated intention to return to Bangladesh in December 2026, nearly two years after she fled the country followed by a student-led uprising that ended her rule.

See Also: Bangladesh Court Sentences Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina to Death for 2024 Crackdown



In a news report published by Reuters on November 9, 2026, Hasina’s lawyers at London’s Matrix chambers wrote to Bangladesh's acting high commissioner in New Delhi, Preeti Rahman, requesting her to issue fresh travel and identity documents for their client.

Responding to the request, the Bangladesh government has rejected the plea, and maintained that Hasina be extradited to Bangladesh, rather than the issuance of a new passport.

Hasina’s passport appeal rejected

Bangladesh’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir said the country will not issue a passport or National Identity Card to Hasina, stressing over the fact that she is a national fugitive.

Speaking to the journalists at the office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on November 9, 2026, Kobir stated that Bangladesh wants Hasina to be handed over by India under the conditions of the existing extradition treaty between the two countries.