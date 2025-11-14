When Tej Pratap Yadav’s Rift with Tejashwi Yadav Led Him to Mock His Younger Brother as a ‘Bachha’, His Recent Awkward Airport Moment Says It All

Key Points:
Tej Pratap and Tejashwi Yadav’s long-standing feud resurfaced publicly with an awkward airport encounter.
Tej Pratap fielded candidates against his own brother in Raghopur.
Tej Pratap’s expulsion from the family and the RJD, alongside his public jibes calling Tejashwi a “bachha”.
The momentum for the Bihar election results has picked up pace as vote counting begins on 14 November, 2025. The Bihar Assembly elections were unlike any seen before, with the fight for 243 seats and a record voter turnout of 66.91%. Along with intense campaigning, high voter engagement, and the much-awaited ballot results, the Bihar election witnessed several milestones.
The election also offered a mirror image, almost an ironic inversion of former Chinese Communist Party chairman Mao Tse-tung’s quote: “There is no blood in politics.”
While many siblings have contested elections from opposing political parties in the past, one rivalry stood out above all: the melodramatic face-off between the Yadav brothers—Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Their most recent interaction was when the duo had an awkward encounter at the Patna airport.
The Yadav brothers were seen at Patna Airport, but the duo avoided talking to each other. Many netizens on the internet described the encounter as “awkward” and “painful.”
At the airport, the JJD leader was seen checking out jackets at a store with podcast host and YouTuber Samdish on unfiltered by Samdish. The casual moment suddenly turned awkward when the younger son of Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi, passed by the same store.
Tejashwi asked Samdish, “Shopping kara rahe hain, Bhaiya? (Is Bhaiya buying you something?).” The YouTuber replied that his brother was buying him a gift, to which Tejashwi remarked, “You are very lucky.”
The tense moment continued when Tej Pratap Yadav was seen looking at Tejashwi and Samdish interacting from a distance. The feud between the Yadav brothers played out on the public stage, as Tejashwi is contesting from Raghopur and Tej Pratap Singh from the Mahua constituency.
Tej Pratap has fielded candidates in over 20 seats, including Raghopur, from where his younger brother is contesting. Raghopur is also the stronghold of the Yadav family.
Tej Pratap Yadav mentioned during his campaign, referencing his fractured relationship with his family: “This is a battleground. There is no brother, no nephew, only the enemy.” said the JJD leader. This loosely rephrased variant of Tse-sung’s quote is recurrent in the fractured relationship within the Lalu clan, where politics has taken the driver’s seat ahead of the Bihar election result.
Although this is not the first time the ousted brother has taken a swing at Tejashwi Yadav. He previously took a dig at his brother by calling him a ‘Bachha (child)’. When asked about Tejashwi campaigning in Mahua, he responded, “Bacha hai, chunaav ke baad usko jhunjhuna pakdaenge. (He’s a kid; after the election, we’ll hand him a rattle to play with.)”
Tej Pratap Yadav was kicked out of his family and the RJD by his father, former Chief Minister of Bihar Lalu Yadav, in May 2025. The dramatic expulsion was due to a fallout with his family. Tej Pratap was removed from their home after a controversy emerged.
He reportedly shared a post with Anushka Yadav on social media claiming that the duo had been in a relationship for more than a decade. The post was deleted within minutes of being uploaded. The JJD leader was married to Aishwarya Rai, daughter of a former minister Chandrika Roy in 2018. The former couple is currently facing divorce proceedings.
As the Bihar election results are set to unfold on November 14, 2025, the contemporary political landscape is set for a permanent shift. From Tej Pratap Yadav unfollowing his brother on X to Tejashwi choosing silence, the rift between the Yadav brothers has become one of the most noticeable deformity of the Bihar election.
