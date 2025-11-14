When Tej Pratap Yadav’s Rift with Tejashwi Yadav Led Him to Mock His Younger Brother as a ‘Bachha’, His Recent Awkward Airport Moment Says It All

The momentum for the Bihar election results has picked up pace as vote counting begins on 14 November, 2025. The Bihar Assembly elections were unlike any seen before, with the fight for 243 seats and a record voter turnout of 66.91%. Along with intense campaigning, high voter engagement, and the much-awaited ballot results, the Bihar election witnessed several milestones.

The election also offered a mirror image, almost an ironic inversion of former Chinese Communist Party chairman Mao Tse-tung’s quote: “There is no blood in politics.”

While many siblings have contested elections from opposing political parties in the past, one rivalry stood out above all: the melodramatic face-off between the Yadav brothers—Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Their most recent interaction was when the duo had an awkward encounter at the Patna airport.

The Yadav brothers were seen at Patna Airport, but the duo avoided talking to each other. Many netizens on the internet described the encounter as “awkward” and “painful.”

At the airport, the JJD leader was seen checking out jackets at a store with podcast host and YouTuber Samdish on unfiltered by Samdish. The casual moment suddenly turned awkward when the younger son of Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi, passed by the same store.