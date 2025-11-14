Tejashwi Yadav Manages to Win Nail-Biting Contest in Bastion Raghopur—-Somehow

Satish Kumar overtook Tejashwi during the early rounds for a brief period, but ultimately lost by a margin of nearly 14,000 votes. Kumar defeated former Chief Minister Rabri Devi in the 2010 Assembly polls but later got defeated at the hands of her younger son, Tejashwi Yadav, in both 2015 and 2020 assembly election. The 2025 election added yet another chapter to this rivalry.

On the day of vote counting, 14 November 2025, Tejashwi Yadav confidently declared that change was going to happen. “We are going to win. A change is about to come,” he said. Raghopur, as expected, witnessed an intense face-off between the RJD heavyweight and the BJP candidate.

Early trends had shown Tejashwi trailing by 1,273 votes around 11 a.m., but he slowly closed the gap and eventually claimed the lead by winning the Raghopur seat.

Raghopur has served as a political fortress for the Lalu Prasad Yadav family. Lalu Yadav himself won the seat twice, in 1995 and 2000, both times while serving as Bihar’s Chief Minister. His wife, Rabri Devi, also represented the constituency in the 2000 by-election, further cementing the family’s deep connection to the region.

