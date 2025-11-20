Nitish Kumar’s 10th Oath Ceremony Today: PM Modi and Senior Leaders to Mark the Moment

On Wednesday, Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation as the outgoing Chief Minister to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, paving the way for the formation of a new government. He was accompanied during the visit by Union Minister Chirag Paswan, RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha, and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Kumar was formally elected leader of the NDA legislature party during a meeting of the newly elected MLAs. Senior leader Samrat Choudhary was chosen as the BJP legislature party leader, while Vijay Kumar Sinha was selected as the deputy leader. Keshav Prasad Maurya, who was appointed the BJP’s central observer for the selection of the legislature party leader in Bihar, was present during the discussions and played a key role in the proceedings.

Several JD(U) leaders are expected to be inducted into the new Cabinet. Likely candidates include Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Shrawan Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Lesi Singh, Sheila Mandal, Madan Sahni, Ratnesh Sada, Mohammad Zama Khan, Jayant Raj, Umesh Singh Kushwaha, and Ashok Choudhary. On the BJP side, leaders likely to continue in ministerial roles include Samrat Choudhary, Prem Kumar, Mangal Pandey, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Nitish Mishra, Renu Devi, Jibesh Kumar, Neeraj Kumar Singh, Janak Ram, Hari Sahni, Kedar Prasad Gupta, Surendra Mehta, Santosh Kumar Singh, Sunil Kumar, and Motil Lal Prasad.

Nitish Kumar’s political journey spans four decades and is marked by dramatic alliances, bold decisions, and a reputation for strategic flexibility. His career began in the Janata Dal, where he won his first Assembly election in 1985. During his early years, he worked closely with Lalu Prasad Yadav and supported him when the latter became Leader of Opposition in 1989. However, the partnership gradually fractured as Nitish and several colleagues became increasingly frustrated with Lalu’s centralised control over the party.

In 1994, Nitish played a crucial but understated role in one of the first major rebellions against Lalu Prasad. A group of 14 MPs, led publicly by George Fernandes but driven strategically by Nitish, broke away to form Janata Dal (George). The faction soon evolved into the Samata Party, marking Nitish Kumar’s first decisive political separation from Lalu and his initial attempt to build an independent political identity.