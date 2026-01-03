Women’s Panel Issues Notice After Uttarakhand Minister’s Husband Claims Bihar Girls Are ‘Available’ for Marriage at Rs 20,000–25,000

The controversial Bihar hijab row created significant ripples across the political landscape when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar allegedly pulled down the hijab of a female student in Patna, Bihar.

The viral video sparked widespread public outrage, prompting strong reactions from the opposition against the ruling party. Just weeks after the incident, another controversy has emerged in the state after an old video of Girdhari Lal Sahu, the husband of Uttarakhand Minister for Women and Child Welfare, Rekha Arya, resurfaced.

In the now-viral video, Sahu is seen making remarks in which he appears to put a price tag on girls from Bihar. He stated that girls from the state are available for marriage for Rs 20,000–Rs 25,000.

Following the resurfacing of the video, the Bihar State Women Commission issued a notice to Sahu, stating that his remarks defame the dignity and sanctity of women. In the video, Sahu is heard saying, “Will you get married in old age? If you are unable to get married, we will bring a girl for you from Bihar.”