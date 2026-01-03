Women’s Panel Issues Notice After Uttarakhand Minister’s Husband Claims Bihar Girls Are ‘Available’ for Marriage at Rs 20,000–25,000

Key Points:
Girdhari Lal Sahu, husband of Uttarakhand Minister sparked outrage after a video resurfaced in which he claimed girls from Bihar were available for marriage for ₹20,000–25,000.
The Bihar State Women Commission issued a notice to Sahu, calling his remarks socially unacceptable and an attack on women’s dignity.
Sahu issued an apology claiming his words were taken out of context.
The controversial Bihar hijab row created significant ripples across the political landscape when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar allegedly pulled down the hijab of a female student in Patna, Bihar.
The viral video sparked widespread public outrage, prompting strong reactions from the opposition against the ruling party. Just weeks after the incident, another controversy has emerged in the state after an old video of Girdhari Lal Sahu, the husband of Uttarakhand Minister for Women and Child Welfare, Rekha Arya, resurfaced.
In the now-viral video, Sahu is seen making remarks in which he appears to put a price tag on girls from Bihar. He stated that girls from the state are available for marriage for Rs 20,000–Rs 25,000.
Following the resurfacing of the video, the Bihar State Women Commission issued a notice to Sahu, stating that his remarks defame the dignity and sanctity of women. In the video, Sahu is heard saying, “Will you get married in old age? If you are unable to get married, we will bring a girl for you from Bihar.”
He further told the audience at an event in Almora, Uttarakhand, to come along with him, saying, “We’ll get you married.” His statement immediately sparked outrage, with many claiming that it directly promotes gender exploitation, sex trafficking, and related issues.
Following the backlash, Sahu released an apology video in which he said that his words were taken out of context. “If my words have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise with folded hands,” Sahu said. Political leaders from several states, including Bihar and Uttarakhand, have responded to the viral video, calling it “shameful.”
State president of the Congress Mahila Morcha, Jyoti Rautela, has called the statement a direct attack on the dignity of women and girls. She said, “This is an attack on the dignity of women and girls. This kind of thinking promotes social evils like human trafficking, child marriage, and the exploitation of women.”
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav took to his X platform to call out BJP leaders and their “toxic mindset.” He sarcastically wrote, referencing the Bihar Assembly elections, “BJP leaders are saying that after buying women’s votes for ₹10,000, now they will bring girls from Bihar for ₹20,000–25,000.” He further stated that BJP supporters have always harboured such a mindset towards Bihar and women.
The Uttarakhand unit of the BJP has also denounced the statement and clarified that Sahu is not officially associated with the political party. Congress state president Ganesh Godiyal criticised Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya’s husband, stating that the comment is an insult to the daughters of the nation. “This statement should be strongly condemned, and the BJP should apologise for it,” Godiyal said.
The Bihar State Women Commission has also demanded an explanation from Sahu, stating that his comments are “socially unacceptable.”
