Purnia MP Pappu Yadav Arrested in 1995 Property Dispute Case
Key Points:
Purnia MP Pappu Yadav was arrested by Patna Police in connection with a 1995 Gardanibagh case after repeatedly failing to appear in court.
The case involves allegations of deception in renting a house that was later used as an MP’s office.
Yadav has claimed the arrest is politically motivated and linked to his support for NEET students.
Independent MP from Purnia, Bihar, Rajesh Ranjan popularly known as Pappu Yadav was arrested on Friday, February 6, 2026, by Patna Police in connection with an old case. The case dates back to 1995, for which he was arrested from his residence in Patna. He was repeatedly given court dates but failed to appear for hearings related to the long-pending matter.
Patna SP City Bhanu Pratap Singh said that the case was earlier registered under the old Indian Penal Code but is now being dealt with under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The case is linked to the Gardanibagh police station, and the trial is ongoing. Pappu Yadav was required to appear before the court but failed to do so on the scheduled dates. This led to his arrest.
“This is a 1995 case which was under the old IPC, now replaced by the BNS, involving Sections 419, 420, 468, 448, 506, and 120B. The trial was ongoing in court, and the MP was supposed to appear, but he did not appear on the scheduled date. Therefore, he is being arrested,” Singh told reporters.
The SP added that Pappu Yadav was provided medical supplies and that his caretaker accompanied him. He was taken for a medical examination at a hospital before being brought to the police station.
The case relates to a dispute registered at Gardanibagh police station. The complainant, Vinod Bihari Lal, alleged that his house was rented through deception and later used as a Member of Parliament’s office. He claimed this fact was concealed at the time of the agreement. Due to repeated non-appearance, the court later passed a final order in the case.
Due to continuous non-appearance, the court had earlier issued an arrest warrant against Pappu Yadav. Notices were also pasted at his residences. When he still failed to appear, the court ordered strict action and passed a final order for the attachment of his properties and those of other accused.
Acting on the court’s instructions, Patna Police reached his residence and arrested him at midnight on February 6, 2026. During the operation, his supporters created a ruckus and engaged in heated exchanges with the police. Despite the uproar, the police proceeded with the arrest. Pappu Yadav spent the night in police custody and is scheduled to be produced before the court on Saturday.
Before his arrest, Pappu Yadav reacted on social media platform X, alleging that the police action was politically motivated. He claimed the arrest was linked to his support for NEET students and his demand for justice in a recent case involving a student’s suspicious death in Patna. He said he would neither bow down nor remain silent and would continue exposing wrongdoing despite threats of jail or harsher punishment.
His arrest comes at a time when he had been openly challenging the Bihar government and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary over the NEET student case. He had publicly confronted the Deputy CM, which further intensified political tensions in the state.
Pappu Yadav contested the Lok Sabha elections from Purnia as an independent and won. He has since continued as an Independent MP. He was reportedly ignored during the Bihar Assembly elections and kept away from campaigning. On several occasions, he was prevented from joining Rahul Gandhi’s convoy. On July 9, 2025, he was stopped from boarding Gandhi’s vehicle. A video of the incident went viral on social media, in which he was seen trying to climb the stairs but was stopped by security personnel.
[VP]
Suggested Reading: