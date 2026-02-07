Purnia MP Pappu Yadav Arrested in 1995 Property Dispute Case

“This is a 1995 case which was under the old IPC, now replaced by the BNS, involving Sections 419, 420, 468, 448, 506, and 120B. The trial was ongoing in court, and the MP was supposed to appear, but he did not appear on the scheduled date. Therefore, he is being arrested,” Singh told reporters.

The SP added that Pappu Yadav was provided medical supplies and that his caretaker accompanied him. He was taken for a medical examination at a hospital before being brought to the police station.

The case relates to a dispute registered at Gardanibagh police station. The complainant, Vinod Bihari Lal, alleged that his house was rented through deception and later used as a Member of Parliament’s office. He claimed this fact was concealed at the time of the agreement. Due to repeated non-appearance, the court later passed a final order in the case.

Due to continuous non-appearance, the court had earlier issued an arrest warrant against Pappu Yadav. Notices were also pasted at his residences. When he still failed to appear, the court ordered strict action and passed a final order for the attachment of his properties and those of other accused.

Acting on the court’s instructions, Patna Police reached his residence and arrested him at midnight on February 6, 2026. During the operation, his supporters created a ruckus and engaged in heated exchanges with the police. Despite the uproar, the police proceeded with the arrest. Pappu Yadav spent the night in police custody and is scheduled to be produced before the court on Saturday.