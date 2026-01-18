“I Used to Call Him ‘Dadu”: Woman Comes Forward Against Former AAP MLA Naresh Yadav—Alleges Rape, Abduction and Abuse

Victim’s First Encounter with Former AAP MLA Naresh Yadav

The victim said she and her husband first met Yadav in 2015 at Kalu Ram Chowk in Mehrauli during a public meeting attended by former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. After the brief interaction, Yadav later visited the apartment where the couple were residing at the time.

In an interview with Janmanch News, she said her husband, an engineer, was pressured into working for Yadav. However, he declined the offer, stating that he was preparing for the Indian Engineering Services (IES) examination. “After that, he (Naresh Yadav) started pestering me,” the victim said, referring to her anchoring and communication skills on stage.

She stated that in 2019, ahead of the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, she was introduced to others as his daughter and her husband as her brother. She further alleged that she was pressured by Yadav into working as an anchor for election campaigning while her husband was away from home.

“I used to call him Dadu. One day he tricked me,” she said. She recalled that Yadav asked her to attend what he described as a mandatory evening meeting, claiming that she had helped him win the election and reiterating that she was like a daughter to him.

When she reached his residence, she noticed that no one was present except his servant, who was later sent away on an errand. She added, “After that, his brother Naveen Yadav and he had a very brief conversation for about 30 seconds during which he asked him to go to a wedding in Kapashera.”

She alleged that when she went to use the washroom, Yadav assaulted her, claiming that he had planned the act beforehand. “He did wrong things to me,” she said through tears. “I was shocked that the person who used to call me his daughter could do such things to me,” she added.

The incident left her traumatised and unable to immediately process what had happened. She further alleged that Yadav tried to forcibly kiss her and, despite her begging him to let her go, Yadav raped her. Following the horror, she said she was blackmailed using nude videos and photographs that were allegedly recorded by the former AAP MLA.