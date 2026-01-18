“I Used to Call Him ‘Dadu”: Woman Comes Forward Against Former AAP MLA Naresh Yadav—Alleges Rape, Abduction and Abuse

When the Delhi High Court granted bail to Unnao rape case convict and former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, an uproar erupted, leading to protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on December 28, 2025. Amid the calls demanding the cancellation of Sengar’s bail, the voice of a female protester highlighted a deeper concern, what happens when judicial justice turns a blind eye to the continuum of politics, power, and crime.
During the protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, a woman wearing a mask came forward to share her story of being raped by a prominent former MLA from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Her story had finally come to light after years of struggle and demands for justice, which, she added, is yet to be delivered.
The woman named her alleged rapist as former Mehrauli MLA Naresh Yadav, who resigned from the AAP and has been an active member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since February 2025. She also stated that she had been kidnapped and abused in several locations across Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.
In the days following the protest, the victim shared her horrific account of rape, abduction, abuse, and trauma with media outlets such as Janmanch News, revealing the horror she endured for several years. According to her, the events began in 2015, long before Naresh Yadav became the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Mehrauli.
The victim said she and her husband first met Yadav in 2015 at Kalu Ram Chowk in Mehrauli during a public meeting attended by former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. After the brief interaction, Yadav later visited the apartment where the couple were residing at the time.
In an interview with Janmanch News, she said her husband, an engineer, was pressured into working for Yadav. However, he declined the offer, stating that he was preparing for the Indian Engineering Services (IES) examination. “After that, he (Naresh Yadav) started pestering me,” the victim said, referring to her anchoring and communication skills on stage.
She stated that in 2019, ahead of the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, she was introduced to others as his daughter and her husband as her brother. She further alleged that she was pressured by Yadav into working as an anchor for election campaigning while her husband was away from home.
“I used to call him Dadu. One day he tricked me,” she said. She recalled that Yadav asked her to attend what he described as a mandatory evening meeting, claiming that she had helped him win the election and reiterating that she was like a daughter to him.
When she reached his residence, she noticed that no one was present except his servant, who was later sent away on an errand. She added, “After that, his brother Naveen Yadav and he had a very brief conversation for about 30 seconds during which he asked him to go to a wedding in Kapashera.”
She alleged that when she went to use the washroom, Yadav assaulted her, claiming that he had planned the act beforehand. “He did wrong things to me,” she said through tears. “I was shocked that the person who used to call me his daughter could do such things to me,” she added.
The incident left her traumatised and unable to immediately process what had happened. She further alleged that Yadav tried to forcibly kiss her and, despite her begging him to let her go, Yadav raped her. Following the horror, she said she was blackmailed using nude videos and photographs that were allegedly recorded by the former AAP MLA.
At the recent protest at Jantar Mantar, the victim spoke about her resilience and said she had been demanding justice since 2020. She said she faced several hurdles, including the non-registration of her FIR due to pressure allegedly exerted by Yadav through blackmail and force. She further stated that her family, including her husband, were threatened into silence and urged to sweep the matter under the rug.
She said that Yadav forcefully married her and later compelled her to undergo an abortion when she became pregnant. “Ever since he joined the BJP, he is like, ‘What will you do? The police stations are mine, the judges are mine,’” the victim said while displaying a bundle of complaints during an interview with Janmanch News.
In a recent development, Supreme Court advocate Smitha Prasad has joined the victim’s fight for justice.
The survivor stated that she was raped multiple times at different locations across Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. She further alleged that she was abducted and taken to the Calista Resort in Kapashera, Delhi, where she was abused. Calista Hotels and Resorts Private Limited has been in operation since 2006, and its current board members reportedly include Naresh Yadav and his brother, Naveen Kumar Yadav.
The resort also features in Transparency: Pardarshita, a documentary series written and directed by Bharatiya Liberal Party president Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada. The Calista Resort is also shown in another instance highlighting the use of strong-arm tactics linked to power and authority. In Episode 5 of the web series, it is shown how Arvind Kejriwal used bouncers to deal with certain attendees during a meeting held at Kapashera, New Delhi. The episode also showed the repercussions of the act, when AAP member Ramzan Chowdhary was injured during the meeting by bouncers who were acting on Kejriwal’s instructions.
On January 16, 2026, former AAP MLA Naresh Yadav spoke to media outlet 10 News Network, where he dismissed all the allegations against him as baseless and false. He stated that he had also registered an FIR against the woman but declined to provide further details on the matter.
“All media houses publishing this story should verify its authenticity, as it is unlawful,” Yadav said.
This is not the first instance in which Yadav’s name has been linked to a controversy. In 2024, he was sentenced to two years in prison by a court in Punjab’s Malerkotla district in connection with the 2016 Quran desecration case. He was accused of tearing pages from the holy book to incite communal hostility in Malerkotla, Punjab. However, the sentence was later suspended.
[VS]
Suggested Reading: