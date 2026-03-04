Speculations Emerge that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s May Step Down, Move to Rajya Sabha—BJP to Take Up State Leadership?

Speculation emerged on 4 March 2026 that Nitish Kumar may step down as Chief Minister of Bihar and move to the Rajya Sabha ahead of upcoming elections to the Upper House beginning in March 2026.

Political circles in Patna were abuzz with discussions that Kumar, the leader of the Janata Dal (United), could make way for a BJP CM. His son Nishant Kumar is also expected to enter active politics and may be appointed Deputy Chief Minister if the change occurs.

The developments coincided with heightened political activity in the state capital on the day of Holi. Senior JD(U) leaders were seen attending meetings at the CM’s official residence.

Among those present were the party’s working president Sanjay Kumar Jha and Union Minister and Munger MP Rajeev Ranjan Singh, also known as Lalan Singh. Earlier in the day, senior JD(U) leaders and Bihar cabinet ministers Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Ashok Choudhary were also reported to have held discussions with Kumar.

Although the party has not officially confirmed the speculation, the timing is significant because nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections can be filed until 5 March 2026. Elections to five Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar are scheduled for 16 March 2026.

Of the state’s 16 Rajya Sabha seats, five are set to become vacant on 9 April 2026. The terms of two JD(U) members – Harivansh Narayan Singh, who is also Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, and Ram Nath Thakur, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare – are ending. The tenures of Rashtriya Lok Morcha leader Upendra Kushwaha and two Opposition members, Prem Chand Gupta and Amarendra Dhari Singh of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), are also concluding.

In the 243-member Bihar Assembly, a candidate requires the support of 41 legislators to secure a Rajya Sabha seat. The political arithmetic around these vacancies has intensified negotiations within both the ruling alliance and the opposition.