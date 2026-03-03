BJP Releases List of 9 Candidates Including National President Nitin Nabin for Rajya Sabha Biennial Elections

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released its list of nine names, including its national president Nitin Nabin, for the biennial elections to the Council of States, Rajya Sabha.

The party has announced the names of Nitin Nabin and Shivesh Kumar from Bihar, Terash Gowalla and Jogen Mohan from Assam, Laxmi Verma from Chhattisgarh, Sanjay Bhatia from Haryana, Manmohan Samal and Sujeet Kumar from Odisha and Rahul Sinha from West Bengal.

Earlier, on February 18, the Election Commission of India (ECI) declared the schedule for the biennial elections to the Council of States, Rajya Sabha, to fill 37 seats falling vacant from 10 states.