Wages in grain, losses in the market: Migrant workers in Bihar’s Tal region face double economic blow

Lakhisarai. Bihar: The sun has barely risen, yet work is already underway in Bihar’s Tal region. Workers step out of thatched huts with sickles in hand, cloth wrapped tight around their heads, and walk towards the fields. Small children trail alongside, some remain in the huts, others spend the day at the margins of the farms as their parents labour.

By dusk, after hours of cutting and bundling crops, wages are handed out, not in cash, but in grain.

Most migrant workers receive 2 to 3 kilograms of pulses—gram, lentils or peas—measured out in “ban”, or bundles. To convert this into money, they must sell it in local markets, where they get barely Rs 50 to 60 per kilogram, far below the prevailing price of Rs 80 to 90.

This creates a double loss: they are paid in kind instead of cash, and then forced to sell that payment at below-market rates, villagers told 101Reporters.

“After working all day, we get grain, but when we go to sell it, we don't get the right price,” said Champa Devi, a migrant worker from Purnia.

Each rabi season, an estimated 40,000 to 50,000 migrant workers arrive in the Tal region for the harvest. The figures are based on assessments by local farmers and block-level officials, as these workers remain outside any formal labour registry.