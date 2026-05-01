The roots of community-led conservation in this Bihar town

The Jalaj Project

This is where the Jalaj project enters. Working in Naugachhia, it trains river-dependent communities, especially fisherfolk, in alternative livelihoods, so that smaller streams beyond the Ganga and Kosi retain enough fish to feed the birds and prevent their migration. Chandan Kumar, who works as a Regional Field Assistant on the project, explains it plainly: "The theme of this project is to reduce people's dependence on rivers for their livelihood." He points out that overfishing, or catching fish and crabs during the breeding season, damages the ecosystem in ways that are hard to reverse.

Under the project, bamboo craft work began five years ago, producing both decorative and everyday items. People are also trained in making jute products and operating small food processing units. These items are decorated with Bhagalpur's famous Manjusha art, adding to their value and appeal. To promote these products, the team regularly sets up stalls at river ghats, also encouraging people to use organic products instead of chemical-based soaps and goods.

According to government claims, more than 5,000 river-dependent community members across 42 districts in nine states have been empowered under the Jalaj scheme, and 2,400 women have received support.

Jyoti Devi, 39, from Pratapnagar village, Kadwa Diara panchayat in Naugachhia block, received training under the project about two and a half years ago, in soap-making, tailoring, and Manjusha art through the forest department. She knows how to make turmeric, neem, tulsi, gram flour, and black clay soaps, which she prepares on order and supplies to Jalaj project stalls. Around 20 women were trained alongside her, she says, though only about a quarter remain active. The training has been useful, she says, but what's missing is more reliable market linkages and regular orders. "If we get that," she said, "we will benefit much more." Santosh Kumar, from the same village, echoed this. He too has been trained in soap production under the project, but says he needs support at two levels: capital, and market connectivity. "Without these," he said, "this business cannot become sustainable."

Santosh Kumar runs a coaching center and engages in farming for his livelihood.

Bird expert Arvind Mishra, a renowned ornithologist and Governing Council member of BNHS, said that while the Jalaj project raises awareness and may benefit tourism, many protected areas, such as the Greater Adjutant's breeding site at Kadwa Diara, require minimal tourist movement to avoid disturbing natural habitats.

A slow process

Despite growing awareness, the problem of bird hunting has not disappeared. Gyani noted that "Baheliya" bird hunters who once set up tents and sold birds openly are no longer visible in the area, but the trade has shifted rather than stopped. Rather than direct confrontation, the team gathers information from local sources and alerts the police and forest department for action. "If hunters are driven away from one area, they often move 25 kilometres away to continue hunting," Mishra said. He also points to a gap in enforcement: while sellers of birds are penalised, buyers often go unpunished. A coordinated state-level policy, he argues, alongside continuous dialogue and seminars, is what conservation in this region actually needs.

Government's response

Bhagalpur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ashutosh Raj told 101Reporters that Naugachhia is well-known for its biodiversity and birdlife, with 75 species recorded in the Asian Waterbird Census. Efforts are underway to get the Ghatora wetland near Bihpur–Sonbarsa recognised as a Ramsar site, with a baseline biodiversity survey completed and coordination with the district administration ongoing. Jagatpur lake has been identified as an OECM (Other Effective Area-based Conservation Measure). Two wetlands in the Naugachhia subdivision, Mohanpur Asia, connected to the Kosi river and owned by the Bihar government, and Jairampur Nankar, connected to the Ganga river are among 19 high-priority wetlands identified nationally, a report on Mohanpur Asia will be sent to the State Wetland Committee.

At the community level, Biodiversity Management Committees have been formed at the block level across all blocks in the district under the State Biodiversity Board, with bank accounts opened. The DFO has also expressed interest in collaborating with the Vikramshila Gangetic Dolphin Sanctuary to open a souvenir shop where products made by the community can be sold.