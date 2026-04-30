Rahul Gandhi Flags Great Nicobar Connectivity Project As ‘Destruction Dressed As Development’ During Island Visit

Key Points:
Rahul Gandhi strongly criticised the Great Nicobar project, calling it a “big scam” and a crime against natural and tribal heritage during his visit to the islands.
He warned the ₹92,000-crore project could destroy forests, displace tribal communities, and harm livelihoods, calling it “destruction dressed in development’s language” after meeting locals in Campbell Bay.
The project, backed by NITI Aayog, involves cutting nearly 8.5 lakh trees and clearing 160 sq km of forests, sparking protests over environmental damage and tribal rights.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi strongly condemned the Union Government’s proposed infrastructure project on the Great Nicobar islands. He is currently visiting Andaman and Nicobar, where he is assessing the environmental impact the project could have, and talking to indigenous communities about the same. On Wednesday, April 29, 2026, he said: “What is being done in Great Nicobar is one of the biggest scams and gravest crimes against this country’s natural and tribal heritage in our lifetimes.”
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The Rae Bareli MP described the Nicobar islands as one of the most beautiful forests he has seen in his lifetime, hosting a rich flora and fauna. In a post on X (April 29, 2026), Gandhi talked about his visit to the region. He said: “These are the most extraordinary forests I have ever seen in my life. Trees older than memory. Forests that took generations to grow. The people on this island are equally beautiful - both the adivasi communities and the settlers - but they are being robbed of what is rightfully theirs.”
Flagging the ecological loss, he mentioned that this project ignores the livelihoods and aspirations of the local tribal communities living in the area. He also visited Campbell Bay on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, to talk to the tribal leaders opposing the project. “This is not development. This is destruction dressed in development’s language,” he added.
Highlighting the scale of the deforestation as a major ecological loss for the region’s indigenous communities, the Lok Sabha MP said: “It’s amazing that 160 square kilometres of these forests is being chopped up, so that one businessman, Mr. Adani, can fulfill his fantasies.”
The Adani Group has expressed interest in developing a trans-shipment project in the region. Rahul Gandhi has previously, on multiple occasions, targeted Gautam Adani for building projects that would pose harmful disadvantages to local communities. The Opposition recently targeted the BJP government in Assam for handing over a thermal power contract to Adani for procuring 3,200 MW power in the region, a move that could potentially deprive the state exchequer of thousands of crores of rupees.
The Great Nicobar Connectivity Project, officially known as the "Holistic Development of Great Nicobar Island” project, is a massive strategic and commercial initiative piloted by NITI Aayog. Now estimated at over ₹92,000 crores, the ambitious plan aims to transform the southernmost island into a global maritime and defense hub.
The development includes the construction of a deep-water International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) at Galathea Bay, a greenfield dual-use international airport, a gas-and-solar power plant, and a new coastal township projected to house over 3,00,000 people. Recent data indicate that the present population of the Great Nicobar Islands is around 8,000. To accommodate this sprawling infrastructure, the project could result in the mass felling of nearly 8.5 lakh trees, clearing approximately 160 square kilometres of pristine rainforests.
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Gandhi mentioned that this project aims at the destruction of enormous ecological properties, and also said that he would raise this matter in the Parliament. The project has already seen immense backlash from local tribal communities and environmentalists, who have raised concerns over the lack of transparency of the project, severe environmental risks, and the alleged neglect of tribal rights by the central government.
Ultimately, the push for the Great Nicobar project highlights a growing conflict between the government's aggressive infrastructure ambitions and the urgent need to protect India's most vulnerable indigenous populations and irreplaceable natural heritage.
(Rh)
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