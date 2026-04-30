Rahul Gandhi Flags Great Nicobar Connectivity Project As ‘Destruction Dressed As Development’ During Island Visit

Rahul Gandhi: Destruction Dressed In Development's Language

The Rae Bareli MP described the Nicobar islands as one of the most beautiful forests he has seen in his lifetime, hosting a rich flora and fauna. In a post on X (April 29, 2026), Gandhi talked about his visit to the region. He said: “These are the most extraordinary forests I have ever seen in my life. Trees older than memory. Forests that took generations to grow. The people on this island are equally beautiful - both the adivasi communities and the settlers - but they are being robbed of what is rightfully theirs.”

Flagging the ecological loss, he mentioned that this project ignores the livelihoods and aspirations of the local tribal communities living in the area. He also visited Campbell Bay on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, to talk to the tribal leaders opposing the project. “This is not development. This is destruction dressed in development’s language,” he added.

Targeting Crony Capitalism

Highlighting the scale of the deforestation as a major ecological loss for the region’s indigenous communities, the Lok Sabha MP said: “It’s amazing that 160 square kilometres of these forests is being chopped up, so that one businessman, Mr. Adani, can fulfill his fantasies.”

The Adani Group has expressed interest in developing a trans-shipment project in the region. Rahul Gandhi has previously, on multiple occasions, targeted Gautam Adani for building projects that would pose harmful disadvantages to local communities. The Opposition recently targeted the BJP government in Assam for handing over a thermal power contract to Adani for procuring 3,200 MW power in the region, a move that could potentially deprive the state exchequer of thousands of crores of rupees.

The ₹81,000-Crore Great Nicobar Connectivity Project

The Great Nicobar Connectivity Project, officially known as the "Holistic Development of Great Nicobar Island” project, is a massive strategic and commercial initiative piloted by NITI Aayog. Now estimated at over ₹92,000 crores, the ambitious plan aims to transform the southernmost island into a global maritime and defense hub.

The development includes the construction of a deep-water International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) at Galathea Bay, a greenfield dual-use international airport, a gas-and-solar power plant, and a new coastal township projected to house over 3,00,000 people. Recent data indicate that the present population of the Great Nicobar Islands is around 8,000. To accommodate this sprawling infrastructure, the project could result in the mass felling of nearly 8.5 lakh trees, clearing approximately 160 square kilometres of pristine rainforests.

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