Governments Come and Go, But Burari’s Fate Remains Same: Dust All Around, Long Pending Severe Work and Collapsed Administration, It’s What US President Trump Would Call a HellHole

The Crumbling Local Economy

The crumbling infrastructure is also taking a heavy economic toll. Proper roads are essential for connectivity and the development of any region, but current conditions are actively preventing customers from visiting local businesses, general stores, and shopping outlets.

Vivek, who runs a nearby shop, highlighted the dire situation. With the roads virtually impassable, footfall has plummeted, causing daily sales to dry up. Many neighborhood shopkeepers and general store owners are now forced to pay commercial rent out of their own pockets just to keep their shutters open. Despite making significant investments in their businesses, they are staring at mounting losses directly caused by the civic collapse.

Speaking on the downfall of local commerce, Vivek said, “Sir, I personally know a couple of people who made heavy investments for their businesses here. They had to close because they couldn't sustain it.” He further noted: “Burari is a big place with a lot of people, and recently the metro line was also extended here. So naturally, business people like us expected a good number of customers. But given the condition of the roads and the deteriorating situation, customers are not coming to our shops, and there is no profit. Forget about profit—it is difficult for us just to keep our businesses open. Many have shut down, and the owners shifted to other places.”

Echoing Vivek’s sentiments, Rajveer, a dhaba owner in his 40s, added: “We are facing a lot of problems. First, there is a shortage of cooking gas; we have to procure our gas at heavy costs from the black market for about ₹4,000-₹5,000. Then, my business is also not running well because customers are avoiding the area. Look at the roads outside—who will come?”

Saurabh, a customer at the dhaba who lives in Anand Vihar and commutes to Burari for work, confirmed this reality. He stated that due to the ruined roads, his drive now takes about 1.5 hours, and the journey comes with a constant risk of skidding or falling.

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