Governments Come and Go, But Burari’s Fate Remains Same: Dust All Around, Long Pending Severe Work and Collapsed Administration, It’s What US President Trump Would Call a HellHole
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On April 5, 2026, hundreds of Burari residents protested against poor civic conditions, demanding urgent improvements after years of neglect. People from all backgrounds joined, expressing frustration over fake assurances and long-standing issues.
Recent ground reporting highlights that despite protests, roads remain severely damaged with potholes and unfinished sewer work, causing daily accidents and heavy traffic congestion. Residents say vehicles struggle to pass through narrowed lanes, and even ambulances and e-rickshaws frequently get stuck or overturned.
Poor infrastructure has hit local businesses hard, reducing customer footfall and forcing many shops to shut down. Shopkeepers face losses and rising costs, while commuters avoid the area due to long travel times and unsafe roads.
On April 5, 2026, hundreds of Burari residents took to the streets to protest against the administration, voicing their demands for immediate civic improvements. Lawyers, business owners, local residents, and people affiliated with various political parties all marched together. The residents stated they were fed up with the administration's fake assurances and have been enduring these civic issues for more than a decade.
Surprisingly, even individuals affiliated with political parties protested against their own leadership for ignoring the public's plight. Rather than pointing fingers at rival factions, the majority demanded accountability and concrete steps to resolve the crisis. To investigate whether conditions had started improving following this public outcry, NewsGram conducted ground coverage of the region on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.
A Daily Struggle On Dilapidated Roads
The civic conditions in Burari remain appalling, and it is disheartening to witness the daily struggles of its residents. Roads are riddled with potholes, and construction work has dragged on for four to five years with no visible progress. Accidents have become a daily occurrence: e-rickshaws overturn, and ambulances frequently get stuck navigating the dilapidated stretches.
Nitin, a young resident of Numberdar Colony who runs a nearby cafe, highlights the severity of the delays. “The sewer work that started here should optimally have been completed within a year to a year and a half. The roads are so bad, 100-150 bikers skid and fall every day. You might be surprised at that number, but it is happening,” he said. He added that while the roads were originally wide, the endless construction has constricted them into narrow lanes. Now, all vehicles—from two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws to heavy DTC buses—are forced to squeeze through. “This is happening daily! You put a camera here, and in the next 15 minutes, you will see 7-8 accidents,” Nitin claimed.
The crisis extends far beyond Numberdar Colony. Residents point out that several neighborhoods across the Burari Assembly Constituency, including Sant Nagar, Jharoda Majra, Tomar Colony, and Nathupura, are grappling with identical civic nightmares.
See Also: Long Struggle with Waterlogging, Contaminated Water and Unplanned Growth: How Delhi's Kirari Constituency was Adopted and Misgoverned by Every Political Party?
Vulnerable Groups at Highest Risk
While navigating these stretches is a daunting task for everyone, women, children, and the elderly remain at the highest risk of injury. Simply crossing the street requires precarious steps over open drains (nalas) and water-filled potholes.
Nitin pointed out that the locality is home to at least 20 to 30 completely visually impaired individuals who are forced to wade through half a foot of stagnant water just to commute. "Just yesterday, a visually impaired man fell into a pit right in front of me, and we had to pull him out," Nitin recounted. "They rely on walking sticks and can no longer distinguish between the open drains and the actual road. The poor souls try to navigate by holding onto the side walls, but there are so many potholes that they end up falling anyway."
Desperate to prevent further accidents, locals tried creating a makeshift walkway by lining bricks against the walls, but the severe waterlogging has now completely submerged even those. "We are able-bodied and will somehow manage to cross, but what about them?" Nitin asked, underscoring the daily peril for the visually impaired and physically disabled. "Even women carrying their children have to walk through this mess, constantly at risk of slipping and getting seriously injured."
The Crumbling Local Economy
The crumbling infrastructure is also taking a heavy economic toll. Proper roads are essential for connectivity and the development of any region, but current conditions are actively preventing customers from visiting local businesses, general stores, and shopping outlets.
Vivek, who runs a nearby shop, highlighted the dire situation. With the roads virtually impassable, footfall has plummeted, causing daily sales to dry up. Many neighborhood shopkeepers and general store owners are now forced to pay commercial rent out of their own pockets just to keep their shutters open. Despite making significant investments in their businesses, they are staring at mounting losses directly caused by the civic collapse.
Speaking on the downfall of local commerce, Vivek said, “Sir, I personally know a couple of people who made heavy investments for their businesses here. They had to close because they couldn't sustain it.” He further noted: “Burari is a big place with a lot of people, and recently the metro line was also extended here. So naturally, business people like us expected a good number of customers. But given the condition of the roads and the deteriorating situation, customers are not coming to our shops, and there is no profit. Forget about profit—it is difficult for us just to keep our businesses open. Many have shut down, and the owners shifted to other places.”
Echoing Vivek’s sentiments, Rajveer, a dhaba owner in his 40s, added: “We are facing a lot of problems. First, there is a shortage of cooking gas; we have to procure our gas at heavy costs from the black market for about ₹4,000-₹5,000. Then, my business is also not running well because customers are avoiding the area. Look at the roads outside—who will come?”
Saurabh, a customer at the dhaba who lives in Anand Vihar and commutes to Burari for work, confirmed this reality. He stated that due to the ruined roads, his drive now takes about 1.5 hours, and the journey comes with a constant risk of skidding or falling.
See Also: One Year of BJP Raj in Delhi Marked With Eviction Notices to Unauthorized Colonies and Frustration With Slow Moving Welfare Schemes
Political Strongholds And Shifting Blame
Despite these glaring issues, the administration continues to turn a blind eye to one of Delhi's largest assembly constituencies. The Burari Vidhan Sabha is home to approximately eight lakh residents, the majority of whom are migrants from the Purvanchal region, encompassing eastern Uttar Pradesh and parts of western Bihar. The area has long been a stronghold for the Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjeev Jha, who commands significant trust and secures the lion's share of the Purvanchali vote. A four-term MLA, Jha won the 2020 elections by a staggering margin of around 80,000 votes, a testament to his historical popularity in the region.
Nationally, Burari falls under the North-East Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency, represented by Manoj Tiwari. Tiwari has held the MP seat since 2014, coinciding with the BJP's rise to power at the Centre. Meanwhile, born from the Anna Andolan, the AAP formed its first government in Delhi in 2013 and returned with a massive mandate in 2015. AAP governed the national capital for 10 years, a streak that ended recently when the BJP outpaced AAP in the 2025 Delhi Legislative Elections, returning to power after 27 long years.
However, after a decade of AAP governance in the capital, the recurring civic decay in Burari represents a glaring failure of local administration. Irrespective of political affiliations, the residents insist that elected representatives must be held accountable for the ground reality. Given Sanjeev Jha's four-term tenure, residents naturally express deep discontent with his leadership. Simultaneously, they are questioning MP Manoj Tiwari for allegedly neglecting the constituency.
As the dust from the recent protests settles into waterlogged potholes, a pressing question remains: Will the people of Burari continue to face this endless civic crisis, or will the administration finally wake up and listen to them?
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