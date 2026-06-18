Extreme Heat Puts Pregnant Women and Newborns at Risk in Patna’s Informal Settlements

Rabina Devi said she had seen repeated demolitions of houses in the neighbourhood. "And people ask us how we protect ourselves from the heat… it feels like a joke."

Shakina Kumari (20), originally from Bihar Sharif, had settled in Gardanibagh after her marriage and lived with her nine-member family in a small hut made of tin and thatch. "For the rich, summer and winter may be distinct seasons, but for us, every season brings only hardship," she said.

Her elder son was three years old, the younger child was just six months old. Managing both children through the summer months was her biggest concern. "We lay the children down on the ground after sprinkling water on it so they can get some relief from the heat. There is also the fear that an insect or a bug might bite them."

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Shakina's child fell ill repeatedly during summers. "Doctors advise giving clean water and keeping the child in a cool place, but we have neither a cool place nor the money to make such arrangements," she said.

An open drain carrying the city's wastewater flowed right next to Kajal Devi's hut, and a foul odour pervaded the entire area. Kajal worked in households, doing domestic chores and cleaning, while her husband was a daily-wage labourer. Both left for work in the morning; their six-year-old eldest daughter looked after her younger brothers.

"At an age when children should be in school, my daughter looks after her younger brother. But what can we do? If we don't go to work, we won't get food," she said.