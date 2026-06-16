Married Nagpur Woman Files Complaint of Rape, Blackmail, and Forced Religious Conversion Against Her Classmates; Two Arrested

A 24-YEAR-OLD married woman has lodged a FIR with Sonegaon police against her former school acquaintance and his friends for raping, blackmailing, and forced religious conversion. According to the FIR, the woman met her old school friend, Ayaaz on February 8, 2025, in the hotel. Ayaaz allegedly spiked the 24-year-old woman's drink. When she regained consciousness, the accused had allegedly recorded objectionable photos and videos of her.

He then blackmailed her for money, threatening to send those videos to her husband and circulate them on social media. The woman further added that she was repeatedly sexually assaulted and ₹ 4 lakh were extorted from her. The married woman alleged that she was forced to drink a liquid substance, chant in Urdu and participate in various rituals such as hypnosis and black magic before being sexually assaulted by Ayaaz and his associates. Police said provisions of the anti-black magic law have also been invoked.

Viral Video of 24-year-old married woman

A viral video has become the key piece of evidence in the case. A 24-year-old woman, the wife of an Air Force personnel, was seen crying and pleading, “Chhodo Mujhe” (let me go) when Ayaaz forcefully held her hands while chanting religious verses and repeatedly blowing over her. The woman alleges that she was declared "converted" and that an attempt was made to rape her thereafter.

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She further stated that Ayaaz would often bring a plastic bottle with some liquid and force her to drink it. He then muttered in Urdu, blow on her face and claim it was "hypnosis and black magic" before raping her. On May 31, 2026, the accused allegedly took the woman to Kalmeshwar, where Hazrat Maulana forcefully conducted a conversion ritual and forced her to utter "Qabul hai, qabul hai". The woman claimed she was declared converted to Islam against her will.

Two Accused Arrested

The police have arrested two accused in connection with the case, while a third accused has not been arrested till now, according to TOI’s report. The arrested accused have been identified as Ayaaz Taj Madare and his associate Ameen Shaikh. A third accused, identified as Hazrat Maulana from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, remains absconding. A team has also been sent to Madhya Pradesh to trace a maulana (cleric) who was allegedly involved in the religious conversion.

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DCP Suresh Reddy said, "In her complaint, the woman has alleged rape, extortion, conversion, and black magic. Electronic devices have been seized for forensically analysed. This evidence will be very crucial for the case. A police team has gone to another state to search for the maulana who performed the religious conversion. A thorough investigation is underway.”

The Deputy Commissioner of Police for Zone 1, Nagpur City, said that the FIR was registered at Sonegaon Police Station. The investigation is being conducted based on the complaint registered by the woman. “According to the victim’s statement in the FIR, she was forced into a relationship. The complaint also includes allegations of religious conversion and extortion,” The DCP told ANI.

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