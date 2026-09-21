“Burned Me to Death When I Am Still Alive”: Family Performs Last Rites, Burns Effigy of Daughter After Inter-Caste Marriage in Bihar

A GIRL’S FAMILY BURNED HER EFFIGY and held a funeral procession after she dared to marry a man outside of her caste. When Riya Goswami, 18, married her 23-year-old boyfriend Milan Paswan who belonged to a lower caste, she had no idea and she would be making herself dead in the eyes of her family. In a shocking case emerging from Bihar’s Purnia district, Riya’s family reportedly made an effigy bearing her photograph, took it through the locality in a funeral procession, and performed symbolic last rites after she told a local court that she had married Milan of her choice. The incident was reported from the region’s Chapay village under the Town police station area of Purnia on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

Riya Goswami And Milan Paswan’s Inter-Caste Marriage

On September 9, 2026, Riya and Milan got married at a courthouse after being in a relationship for the last three years. The couple lived close to each other in their village, forming a bond over the years which resulted in the two deciding to get married. However, there was one hurdle in their relationship — caste. While Riya belonged to the upper Brahmin community, Milan was of a lower caste origin and belonged to the Dalit community. Soon after their marriage, the couple left to stay at a relative’s house.

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As Riya had left with Milan without informing her family, her father, Manoj Goswami, filed a missing person complaint at the Maranga police station fearing that she had been kidnapped. However, when Police got hold of Riya, she was produced before a local court where she stated she had married Milan voluntarily and wished to go with her now-husband.

Villagers said a village council meeting was convened after Riya and Milan left, during which the boy’s family insisted that the girl should be sent back. However, Riya maintained that she had chosen to go with Milan of her own free will.

Riya Goswami’s Family Perform Funeral Rites, Says She Is “Dead” To Them

Displeased with their daughter’s decision to marry a man of her own choosing, that too from a lower caste, Riya’s family made an effigy of her, placed it on a decorated bier, and took it through the village in a funeral procession before performing the last rites. Her parents also declared before the villagers that their daughter was dead, inviting the entire village for the mourning ritual of Brahmbhoj.