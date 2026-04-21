Dalit Activist-Professor Sujatha Surepally Alleges Social Boycott, Harassment and Surveillance by Telangana Uni Admin

A Dalit professor at Telangana’s Satavahana University has alleged sustained harassment, social boycott, and surveillance on campus after being labelled an “urban naxal,” prompting calls for state intervention and raising wider concerns about academic freedom and caste-based discrimination. After being targeted by right-wing groups for years, this latest escalation comes in April 2026.

Professor Sujatha Surepally, who heads the Department of Sociology at the Karimnagar-based university, has accused the administration of creating a hostile work environment. She has claimed that students are being discouraged from interacting with her and that her academic role has been undermined through denial of promotions and removal from key positions.

According to Surepally, Vice Chancellor U Umesh Kumar has warned students against associating with her due to alleged “Maoist ideology.” She has alleged that she was denied promotion to the post of Registrar despite being eligible by seniority and was removed from positions including Dean and Principal of the Arts College.

She has also raised concerns that cameras have been installed near her office and her movements are being monitored. She described this as “targeted and excessive surveillance” that violates her right to privacy and academic freedom.

The professor has further alleged a “systematic defamation campaign,” including being branded “anti-national” and an “urban naxal.” She has linked the campaign to a former colleague, Penchala Srinivas, claiming he initiated a “witch hunt” after assuming she was responsible for disciplinary action taken against him in the past.

Srinivas, who was previously removed from the university in 2021 following allegations of misconduct, was reappointed as a part-time lecturer in April 2026, according to complaints filed by Surepally. She has alleged that his return has coincided with renewed targeting, including the circulation of false allegations about her ideological affiliations.

In a complaint submitted to the Telangana State Commission for Scheduled Castes on 2 April and a police complaint filed on 9 April 2026, Surepally accused both Srinivas and the Vice Chancellor of enabling harassment and “character assassination.” She stated that earlier allegations linking her to Maoist activity had been investigated and found to be baseless.

The controversy also extends to students. Surepally has alleged that a Dalit student, Karike Mahesh, has faced similar targeting on campus. She has claimed that both are being singled out to suppress dissent and discourage activism within the university.