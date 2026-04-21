Dalit Activist-Professor Sujatha Surepally Alleges Social Boycott, Harassment and Surveillance by Telangana Uni Admin

Key Points
Professor Sujatha Surepally has alleged social boycott, surveillance, and defamation at Satavahana University after being labelled an “urban naxal.”
Over 200 activists have written to the Telangana Chief Minister seeking intervention, as the case draws attention to broader concerns in higher education.
She has accused the university administration and a colleague of caste-based targeting, and earlier attacks by the BJP and ABVP.
A Dalit professor at Telangana’s Satavahana University has alleged sustained harassment, social boycott, and surveillance on campus after being labelled an “urban naxal,” prompting calls for state intervention and raising wider concerns about academic freedom and caste-based discrimination. After being targeted by right-wing groups for years, this latest escalation comes in April 2026.
Professor Sujatha Surepally, who heads the Department of Sociology at the Karimnagar-based university, has accused the administration of creating a hostile work environment. She has claimed that students are being discouraged from interacting with her and that her academic role has been undermined through denial of promotions and removal from key positions.
According to Surepally, Vice Chancellor U Umesh Kumar has warned students against associating with her due to alleged “Maoist ideology.” She has alleged that she was denied promotion to the post of Registrar despite being eligible by seniority and was removed from positions including Dean and Principal of the Arts College.
She has also raised concerns that cameras have been installed near her office and her movements are being monitored. She described this as “targeted and excessive surveillance” that violates her right to privacy and academic freedom.
The professor has further alleged a “systematic defamation campaign,” including being branded “anti-national” and an “urban naxal.” She has linked the campaign to a former colleague, Penchala Srinivas, claiming he initiated a “witch hunt” after assuming she was responsible for disciplinary action taken against him in the past.
Srinivas, who was previously removed from the university in 2021 following allegations of misconduct, was reappointed as a part-time lecturer in April 2026, according to complaints filed by Surepally. She has alleged that his return has coincided with renewed targeting, including the circulation of false allegations about her ideological affiliations.
In a complaint submitted to the Telangana State Commission for Scheduled Castes on 2 April and a police complaint filed on 9 April 2026, Surepally accused both Srinivas and the Vice Chancellor of enabling harassment and “character assassination.” She stated that earlier allegations linking her to Maoist activity had been investigated and found to be baseless.
The controversy also extends to students. Surepally has alleged that a Dalit student, Karike Mahesh, has faced similar targeting on campus. She has claimed that both are being singled out to suppress dissent and discourage activism within the university.
The situation has drawn national attention, with over 200 activists and academics writing to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy seeking intervention. In their letter, the signatories expressed concern over the “vilification” of Surepally and called for legal action under the SC/ST Act against those responsible.
They also urged the state government to ensure that Surepally is restored to positions and promotions due to her and to initiate an inquiry into the role of the Vice Chancellor. The letter further alleged that despite intervention from Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar, no concrete steps had been taken to address the situation.
The signatories warned that such incidents undermine the functioning of academic institutions, particularly for first-generation learners from Dalit, Bahujan, Adivasi, and minority backgrounds. They also raised concerns about what they described as a growing presence of right-wing administrators and ideological pressures within Telangana’s universities.
The Telangana Save Education Committee has also condemned the alleged targeting, calling it “vindictive” and warning that it could damage the academic environment. The committee stated that removing a qualified Dalit woman professor from key roles sends a troubling message to marginalised communities.
The controversy has also brought renewed attention to the use of labels such as “urban naxal” in academic spaces. Surepally has argued that such characterisations not only harm reputations but also create institutional barriers and foster hostility on campus.
Surepally has frequently been at the centre of ideological disputes and targeted campaigns due to her activism .
In 2017, she was subjected to sustained online harassment after being accused by right-wing groups of being “anti-national” and having links with Naxal organisations. The accusations followed a social media post in which she alleged that Dalit-Bahujan students at Satavahana University had been attacked. Despite not being present at the campus during the incident, her name and photographs were widely circulated online, accompanied by abusive messages and threats. She later filed a complaint with the Karimnagar police, stating that the allegations were false and part of a coordinated attempt to defame her.
That episode escalated into a broader online campaign, with trolls accusing her of burning images of “Bharat Mata” and spreading anti-national sentiment. Surepally denied these claims, stating they were fabricated narratives aimed at silencing her as a Dalit academic and activist. Reports at the time noted that the attacks included death threats and calls for punitive action, while local political figures publicly criticised her.
Then, in 2025, Surepally’s social media remarks on Operation Sindoor triggered protests by student groups calling her an ‘Urban Naxal’ and ‘habitual offender’. ABVP members burned an effigy of her outside campus and submitted a representation to the Vice Chancellor urging for her dismissal. The BJP Karimnagar District team also led a delegation to Commissioner of Police Gous, demanding legal action against her for “anti-national remarks.”
Over the years, she has said that such episodes reflect a pattern of targeting linked to her work on caste, gender, and social justice.
Surepally is known as a Dalit rights activist and academic who has worked on issues of caste, gender, and education. She has been involved in social movements, including the Telangana statehood movement, and has led initiatives to support marginalised communities. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she was part of relief efforts that provided medical supplies and educational support to underprivileged groups.
Her academic and activist work has often focused on expanding access to education and addressing structural inequalities. She has emphasised that education should serve as a tool for the development of marginalised communities.
The current controversy has highlighted broader tensions within higher education institutions, including questions around administrative accountability, academic autonomy, and the discrimination against marginalised scholars.
As demands for inquiry and action grow, the case continues to draw attention to the intersection of caste, politics, and academic spaces in Telangana. The state government has not yet issued a public response to the allegations or the demands raised by activists and academic groups.
[DS]
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