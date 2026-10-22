Meet Tathagat Avatar Tulsi, the Child Prodigy from Bihar Who Earned His MSc at 12 but Was Sacked from IIT Bombay and Is Currently Jobless

Tulsi gained widespread popularity at a young age. He was born in Bihar in 1987 and soon came into the limelight as the young boy who completed high school at the age of nine. Thus, he became a child prodigy who was expected to become a promising physicist representing India. According to reports, Tulsi earned his Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree at the age of 11 and his Master of Science (MSc) degree at the age of 12.

His achievements did not end there. Tulsi completed his PhD at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru in 2009 by submitting a 33-page thesis. At the age of 22, he already had a job in hand. He was offered a position as an assistant professor at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on a contractual basis. By 2013, he had become a permanent employee of IIT Bombay. However, his life took a turn for the worse soon after.

How a Medical Condition Derailed Tulsi's Life?

In 2014, Tulsi was diagnosed with allergic asthma, making it difficult for him to live in Mumbai, Maharashtra. His medical condition led him to take four years of leave. He was terminated from his position in 2019. He appealed against his termination, but his appeal was rejected. The exact reasons for his termination remain unclear; however, according to reports, his medical condition was allegedly a factor in the decision.

A BBC report dated 2023 stated that Tulsi was exploring legal avenues to get his job at IIT Bombay back and had been studying law for this purpose. There were also reports that he intended to approach the Delhi High Court regarding the matter.