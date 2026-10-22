Meet Tathagat Avatar Tulsi, the Child Prodigy from Bihar Who Earned His MSc at 12 but Was Sacked from IIT Bombay and Is Currently Jobless

AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
INDIA’S HISTORY WITH CHILD PRODIGIES is no unknown chapter to the world. From human computer Shakuntala Devi to India’s youngest world chess champion, Gukesh Dommaraju, several Indian child prodigies have made their mark through hard work and dedication, despite the hurdles that life often throws at them. However, not every child prodigy shares the same fate as them.
Tathagat Avatar Tulsi from Bihar became a sensational name for completing high school at the age of nine and earning his master’s degree by the age of 12. Imagine being a child prodigy destined to make a name for himself in the field of physics and even dreaming of winning a Nobel prize one day. However, life took him down a different path.
See Also: The Story of Keralam’s Guardian of Seeds, Cheruvayal Raman, Who Dedicated His Life to Preserving Rare Rice Varieties
Today, Tulsi is often deemed a child prodigy who not only failed to fulfil his destiny but was also dismissed from IIT Bombay, where he worked as an assistant professor—a job he secured at the age of 22. Here is the story of Tathagat Avatara Tulsi, who started out in the spotlight but later disappeared from the public eye.
Tulsi gained widespread popularity at a young age. He was born in Bihar in 1987 and soon came into the limelight as the young boy who completed high school at the age of nine. Thus, he became a child prodigy who was expected to become a promising physicist representing India. According to reports, Tulsi earned his Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree at the age of 11 and his Master of Science (MSc) degree at the age of 12.
His achievements did not end there. Tulsi completed his PhD at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru in 2009 by submitting a 33-page thesis. At the age of 22, he already had a job in hand. He was offered a position as an assistant professor at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on a contractual basis. By 2013, he had become a permanent employee of IIT Bombay. However, his life took a turn for the worse soon after.
In 2014, Tulsi was diagnosed with allergic asthma, making it difficult for him to live in Mumbai, Maharashtra. His medical condition led him to take four years of leave. He was terminated from his position in 2019. He appealed against his termination, but his appeal was rejected. The exact reasons for his termination remain unclear; however, according to reports, his medical condition was allegedly a factor in the decision.
A BBC report dated 2023 stated that Tulsi was exploring legal avenues to get his job at IIT Bombay back and had been studying law for this purpose. There were also reports that he intended to approach the Delhi High Court regarding the matter.
See Also: Meet Jadav Payeng, the Forest Man of India Who Single-Handedly Grew Assam's 550-Hectare Molai Forest
Tathagat Avatar Tulsi’s life began with fame at a young age, earning him nicknames such as the ‘Master of Physics’. The Times referred to him as a “Physics Prodigy”, while The Week called him a “Master Mind”. Tulsi is currently 39 years old and, according to reports published in 2025, is unemployed and facing financial difficulties.
Tulsi dreamed of bringing glory to his country and devoted his entire life to physics. Today, however, life has taken him down a different path than the one he had expected. “If I could not achieve anything, it would be an injustice to my childhood,” a BBC report quoted Tulsi as saying. He also said that he had dedicated his entire life to physics, hoping to make ground-breaking inventions and one day win the Nobel Prize.
From being hailed as an academic genius at a young age to gradually disappearing from the public eye, Tathagat Avatar Tulsi is now on a path to rebuilding his life.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
[Rh/VS/HP]
Suggested Reading: