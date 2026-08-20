From Tamil Nadu To The Stage of COP 26: Who is Vinisha Umashankar, The 12-Year Old Girl Who Built ‘Iron-Max’?

VINISHA UMASHANKAR, a teenager from Tiruvannamalai—a small temple town in Tamil Nadu—at the age of twelve had built the solar-energy run street-vending cart ‘Iron-Max’, that would completely replace charcoal, reduce carbon emissions, and also tackle the possibility of lung diseases among the street vendors. Behind her groundbreaking creation was a simple push; a heart full of compassion and generosity. While walking back from her school, Vinisha would witness the street ironing vendors and their daily lives.

However, one day she witnessed something that grasped her mind completely. She saw a vendor throwing away the burnt charcoal used for ironing on the side of the road. Something struck in her, and she came up with an idea to induce a sustainable element to this enterprise. Since then, there has been no looking back.

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Vinisha had done something which we could seldom comprehend in that age. Her impact on the lives of the street vendors, when she was just twelve years old, was beyond any mere appreciation. At the age of twelve, she built a solar-energy run street vending cart, named ‘Iron-Max’ which sought to do away with the charcoal’s pollution, reduce the chances of lung diseases among the vendors, and lead the pathway for an entrepreneurial solution to the ensuing climate crisis around us. The twelve-year old girl returning from her school saw that there is a huge number of ironing vendors in her locality. She began calculating the overall charcoal demand, the associated deforestation from felling of trees for charcoal production, the increasing rates of lung diseases among the vendors, and the number of ironing vendors in her locality.

India is a home to approximately ten million street ironing vendors. Each vendor uses roughly five kilograms of charcoal. Taking her observations and the ground reality together, Vinisha had set out on a journey that would impact a number of domains, including environmental sustainability, renewable resource usage, and prevention of diseases.