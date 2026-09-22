IIT Bombay Student Suicide: Professor Doolla Removed as Dean Amid Protest, Faculty Forums From Multiple IITs Back Him

IIT BOMBAY has removed Professor Suryanarayana Doolla from the position of Dean of Administrative Affairs, days after second-year B.tech student Sahil Wakhode died by suicide after he was caught using ChatGPT in an exam. The faculty forum of the institute came out in Doolla's defense and staged a walk-out protest on Monday, September 21, 2026.

Sahil, a second-year BTech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering and a native of Yavatmal district in Maharashtra, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his hostel room at the Powai campus on late Friday night on September 17, 2026. The incident occurred hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.

Professor Doolla was serving as the invigilator in the examination hall where Sahil and other students were appearing for a test. Doolla allegedly caught Sahil using a mobile phone and accessing ChatGPT during the examination. Later that day, Sahil died by suicide. The incident subsequently sparked protests on the IIT Bombay campus, with students and Sahil’s parents raising allegations of administrative heavy-handedness and caste-based discrimination.

Following a complaint filed by Sahil’s family, Mumbai Police booked Doolla under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with abetment to suicide. Sahil’s family alleged that he was subjected to mistreatment and discrimination on the basis of his lower caste by Professor Doolla, which was perpetuated by IIT Bombay Director Shireesh Kerade.

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IIT Bombay Faculty Forum Stage Protest, Releases Statement

Fellow IIT Bombay professors took to holding banners and placards and shouted slogans in support of Professor Doolla. In an official press statement , IIT Bombay faculty forum said it was “distressed by the vilification of our colleague’s reputation by false and misleading reports that have appeared in the media” and “stands strongly” with Professor Doolla. “We also reiterate that we are pained by the sad demise of our student due to the unfortunate incident on September 18,” the professor’s body continued.