Curious Case of Deepak Prakash, the Bihar Minister who never contested an election

DEEPAK PRAKASH, THE SON OF RASHTRIYA LOK MORCHA (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha, was one of the most unexpected faces in Bihar’s political landscape when he was inducted into the Nitish Kumar-led government in November 2025. But the most interesting part is not the sudden summoning of an otherwise unknown political face. He was appointed to the cabinet, despite not having contested or won the Assembly elections.

This appointment, since then, became a major point of contention and surprise, and was subsequently taken to the Supreme Court, as questions on constitutional validity, electoral procedures, and people’s mandate came to acquire significance.

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Prakash’s entry into the Bihar Cabinet was particularly notable because his mother, Snehlata Kushwaha, — who had contested and won the Assembly election from Sasaram — was expected to receive a ministerial position, but was swapped, with this son being inducted into the government at the last moment.

There was a simple question that surrounded the imagination of the masses: how can one become part of the government without participating or getting elected in the elections?



Who is Deepak Prakash?

Aged 36, Deepak Prakash, has a professional and academic background in technology. Prakash completed his BTech in Computer Science from Manipal Institute of Technology in 2011 and has worked in the Information technology sector for four odd years.