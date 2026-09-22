Who is Parag Shah? BJP MLA with Net Worth of ₹3,383 Crore Dresses as a Beggar to Experience the 'Reality of Life'

BJP MLA Parag Shah Dresses As Beggar

Shah is one of the richest politicians in India, but with his guru Namramuni Maharaj’s command, he decided to temporarily abandon his luxurious life. The incident happened amid the Chaturmas of Jainism (July, 2026 to November, 2026), when Namramuni Maharaj suggested to Parag that he should dress as a beggar to truly experience life and understand how people have to face hardships on a daily basis.

Following his command, the MLA gave up his security cover and vehicles and put on makeup to look like a person living on the road. In disguise, he took to the streets of Mumbai and started begging for alms. He ate on the roads, experiencing the struggles that a person living as a beggar has to face. After removing his makeup, Parag returned to the places he had visited as a beggar and met the people again as an MLA.

Later, Shah expressed how he felt while asking for alms, “All the respect and honour, the people who line up to meet you -- the same people, when I go to them, become taller than me. So, that is the reality of life,” India Today quoted him as saying.

He also expressed happiness, saying that being a beggar made him realize how helpful the people of Mumbai are. The money, fame and power give birth to ego in a person, and this experience helped him get rid of that ego and become more grounded.

Shah further said, “Someone gave me Rs 20 saying, ‘Go baba, eat food’. There was a samosa seller there. I went to him and took a samosa, and he gave it without any charge. I saw one thing, Mumbai city is such that people here are always ready to help one another.”