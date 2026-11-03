India’s millennium city goes underground every Monsoon, but its MLA’s income has gone through the roof: A look on how MLA Inderjit Rao quadrupled his assets

RAO INDERJIT SINGH — a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a member of parliament (MP) from Gurgaon, Haryana — has been one of the most prominent figures in Indian politics, particularly Southern Haryana, with a political career spanning almost five decades.

Alongside his political career, it is the rise in his declared assets that earned him a name in the media and political debates across the country — which recorded an approximate rise of 384% between 2014 and 2024.

Hailing from a family whose involvement in India’s politics travels back to the freedom struggle, Rao Inderjit Singh has also recorded a major feat by being the incumbent MP from Gurgaon since 2009, without a single defeat.

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He is the great grandson of Rao Tula Ram — one of the most notable figures associated with the revolt of 1857 — and the son of Rao Birender Singh. His father, Birender Singh, served in the army and was also the Chief Minister of Haryana, a minister in the state of Punjab, and also the second speaker of Haryana state assembly in 1967.

Declared assets of Rao Inderjit Singh: Making sense of the fourfold rise

However, it is not only the rich legacy that made Rao Inderjit Singh a popular name in Indian politics. Ahead of the 2024 Parliamentary elections, Rao’s declared assets drew a major attention of political commentators, civil society groups, transparency activists as well as election-watch bodies.