Delusional Take: “Humare Yahan Koi Apradh Nahi Hai, Crime Ho Sakte Hain”, says Samrat Chaudhary at a Delhi Event that Bihar Has No “Apradh” but Crimes Can Happen

A VIDEO OF SAMRAT CHAUDHARY, Bihar Chief Minister, has gone viral on social media, with opposition leaders reacting to it on November 3, 2026. The video showed Samrat Chaudhary delivering a public address at an event in Delhi, which was organised by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). In the address, Samrat said that there is no “Apradh” but “crime” might take place, taking people off guard.

Is “Apradh” and “crime” different? No, both are the same, but he still said that while Bihar has no crime rate, some crimes can happen. His comment made netizens question his educational qualifications, saying, “Are you even 10th pass?” Samrat Chaudhary became the Chief Minister of Bihar in April 2026, succeeding Nitish Kumar, who resigned and joined the Rajya Sabha.