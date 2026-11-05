Delusional Take: “Humare Yahan Koi Apradh Nahi Hai, Crime Ho Sakte Hain”, says Samrat Chaudhary at a Delhi Event that Bihar Has No “Apradh” but Crimes Can Happen

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A VIDEO OF SAMRAT CHAUDHARY, Bihar Chief Minister, has gone viral on social media, with opposition leaders reacting to it on November 3, 2026. The video showed Samrat Chaudhary delivering a public address at an event in Delhi, which was organised by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). In the address, Samrat said that there is no “Apradh” but “crime” might take place, taking people off guard.
Is “Apradh” and “crime” different? No, both are the same, but he still said that while Bihar has no crime rate, some crimes can happen. His comment made netizens question his educational qualifications, saying, “Are you even 10th pass?” Samrat Chaudhary became the Chief Minister of Bihar in April 2026, succeeding Nitish Kumar, who resigned and joined the Rajya Sabha.
Samrat Chaudhary was addressing a large crowd at an event in Delhi organised by the NHAI, where he made the statement that was widely shared across social media platforms. In his address, he started speaking about crime rates in Bihar, and what he said caught everyone's attention. The leader actually used the same word in Hindi and English, which basically means Bihar has no crime, but some crimes might happen.
He said, “Humare yahan koi aprad nhi hai. Apraadh ka concept hi khatam ho chuka hai. Crime ho sakte hain, lekin apraadh nahi, koi apraadhi nahi hai (There is no crime here. The very concept of crime has ended. Crimes may happen, but there is no criminality and no criminal).” His contradictory statement on the crime statistics of Bihar caught the attention of opposition leaders, who were quick to come on X and express their opinions.
Following the speech, Bihar's Leader of Opposition, Tejaswi Yadav, shared the video on X on November 3, 2026, and wrote that, “This is being said by the sample accused in 𝟕 murders, the Chief Minister selected by Modi ji.” He further said that the IAS/IPS officers who were sitting on the stage, “do they feel honored or humiliated to be working with these people?” In the end, he questioned if PM Modi had given Chaudhary a contract to ruin Bihar.
Congress leader Pawan Khera also wrote in sarcasm on X, “Hamare yaha koi gareebi nahi hai gareebi ka concept hi khatam ho chuka hai. POVERTY ho sakti hai lekin gareebi nahi hai (There is no poverty in India, the concept of poverty has ended but there might be some poverty, but there’s no poverty).” People in the comment section also started to use this same sarcasm trick and started to write different things, like “Bihar main daru band hai lekin ALCOHOL milti hai (Alcohol is banned in Bihar but alcohol is available).”
Another person wrote, “There is no Chief Minister here; the very concept of #ChiefMinister has ended. Now, there is no Chief Minister; now there is a "#FoolMinister"..!! CRIME ≠ Crime but, Chief Minister ≈ Fool Minister or ...Dark Minister.” The video of the incident was also widely shared across different social media platforms, with people laughing and trying to find out the difference between “Apradh” and “crime.”
[Rh/VP/RS]
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