Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary's Remarks on Jamui Assault Case Spark Backlash, Draws Scrutiny for Revealing Victim's Family Identity

BIHAR CHIEF MINISTER SAMRAT CHOUDHARY has stirred up a storm with some very controversial remarks about the Jamui assault case, wherein a minor girl and her male friend were assaulted and attacked by a group of men. Addressing the incident for the first time at a public gathering on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, Choudhry said that the accused only got caught because they recorded the whole incident. He commented that the growing trend of creating reels has “killed many people.”

“People are being killed for making reels. You must have seen today’s incident. If he (the Jamui assault case accused) had not made a reel, would he have been caught?” That's why so many people have died because of making reels.”

Social Media Reacts with Sharp Criticism to Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary's Remarks

Choudhary’s remarks have sparked a massive backlash online, with social media users reacting with shock and disgust. Many have interpreted it as the CM calling for people to commit crimes without recording them, while others have expressed shock that someone with a political position like Choudhary’s holds such views.

See also: 17-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped Near Kalkaji Mandir in Delhi Park by Three Men Posing as Policemen

“Did he just say that ‘Rape’ karo but ‘Reel’ mat banao?” (Did he just say to ‘Rape’ but not make ‘Reels’?), one social media user commented under an X post about Choudhary’s remarks.

“Please tell me this is AI, because this is unbelievable!” wrote another.

“Are you serious!!!!! Commit a crime & escape is your feedback!!!! Reason why Bihar is doomed!” a third user remarked.

A fourth social media user deemed Choudhary’s remarks as “cheap wisdom” and commented: “So now @samrat4bjp is enlightening the goons and criminals, explaining to them: commit crimes, but don't make reels. Such cheap wisdom I mean, this guy's the limit. And he's Bihar's Chief Minister.”

What Was The Jamui Assault Case?

Choudhary’s remarks came days after two Class ten students were allegedly harassed by a group of men in Bihar’s Jamui district on September 19, 2026. The incident was captured on video, and the matter came to light after the footage was circulated on social media. Police later arrested several people in connection with the case.

The video, which runs for nearly a minute, shows around six men allegedly abusing a girl on a village embankment and questioning why she was there late in the night. They also demand that she disclose her identity and address.

The men are then seen allegedly assaulting the girl by pulling her hair, grabbing her, twisting her arm and pushing her. When she threatens to call her brother, the men allegedly threaten to assault him as well. “Call your brother… ask where you are from… where is your home? Even your brother will receive the same treatment,” the men can be heard saying in the video.

The police have since stepped up action against social media posts related to the incidents. FIRs have been registered against around 120 social media accounts for sharing a viral video that revealed the identity of the Jamui victim. Police have also issued advisories warning people against sharing posts related to this incident.

See also: Days After Jamui Harassment Case, Another Teen Girl Harassed in Bihar’s Samastipur

Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary Reveals Identity of Jamui Victim’s Family

In another update, Samrat Choudhary met with the Jamui victim’s family at the chief minister’s office, and posted a photograph of the interaction from his official Facebook handle. However, in doing so, he has revealed the identity of the victim's family which is a legal offense under Indian law. As per Section 72 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), it is illegal to print or publish the name or any details that can reveal the identity of a survivor of sexual offenses that are listed under Sections 64 to 71. The photograph remained on the CM’s post for 18 minutes before being removed.