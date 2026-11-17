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AS CHHATH PUJA 2026 came to an end on November 16, 2026, a shocking case went viral on social media in which a mother allegedly killed her own daughter. The incident happened in Samastipur district of Bihar, where a four-year-old girl, identified as Suhani Kumari, died after allegedly being beaten by her mother, Reena Kumari, for touching and eating the Chhath Puja prasad.
Following the assault, Suhani sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a private nursing home for treatment. However, she succumbed to her injuries during treatment. Suhani's father, Raju Paswan, expressed his grief and demanded strict action against the accused. The incident took place in Mohammadpur Birauli village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Pusa police station. The mother has been arrested, and the victim's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.
Suhani's father, Raju, said that the incident happened when other family members had gone to the ghat (area near river) to make preparations for Chhath Puja. Reena was at home preparing traditional food items that are offered as prasad during the festival. She allegedly asked her daughter not to touch the food items. However, Suhani, a four-year-old girl, touched and ate a portion of the food. Reena reportedly became furious and started beating her.
Suhani sustained several injuries, and her condition deteriorated rapidly following the assault. She was then rushed to a private nursing home by her mother for medical treatment. The doctors examined the child but declared her dead. Raju expressed grief over the loss and questioned the significance of the festival when his family had lost their child.
The couple had three children, including Suhani, seven-year-old Shivani Kumari and one-and-a-half-year-old Raja Kumar. The victim’s father said that he would raise his children alone and has demanded strict punishment for his wife if she was found responsible for the incident. The incident has left the family devastated during the festival.
After receiving information about the incident from locals, the police reached the spot. Station House Officer (SHO) Rakesh Kumar arrived at Mohammadpur Birauli village with his team. After reaching the spot, the police tried to understand the situation and took Reena Kumari into custody in connection with her daughter's death. They also took custody of the child's body and sent it to Sadar Hospital in Samastipur for a post-mortem examination.
SHO Kumar further confirmed that the police would take necessary action against the accused and investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. He said further legal action would be taken against the victim's mother in connection with the alleged killing. The investigation is underway to examine all aspects of the case and determine the exact circumstances surrounding the child's death. The post-mortem report is also expected to help with the investigation.
[Rh/VP]
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