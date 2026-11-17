AS CHHATH PUJA 2026 came to an end on November 16, 2026, a shocking case went viral on social media in which a mother allegedly killed her own daughter. The incident happened in Samastipur district of Bihar, where a four-year-old girl, identified as Suhani Kumari, died after allegedly being beaten by her mother, Reena Kumari, for touching and eating the Chhath Puja prasad.

Following the assault, Suhani sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a private nursing home for treatment. However, she succumbed to her injuries during treatment. Suhani's father, Raju Paswan, expressed his grief and demanded strict action against the accused. The incident took place in Mohammadpur Birauli village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Pusa police station. The mother has been arrested, and the victim's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.