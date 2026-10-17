Family of Five Found Dead in Greater Noida, Ate Noodles the Previous Night; Police Suspects Food Poisoning

ON THE MORNING of Saturday, October 17, 2026, a couple and their three children were found dead in Nagla Shri Padam village in Greater Noida’s Rabupura area under suspicious circumstances. The children were just 3, 7, and 11 years old. The exact cause of their deaths is yet to be established. However, preliminary findings suggest that food poisoning could be a possible cause.

According to the police, the family members found dead in their house were Mahesh (37), his wife Lalita (35), their daughter Mishti (7), and their two sons, Laddu (11) and Sakshat (3). A police team, field unit, and forensic team reached the scene to conduct a detailed investigation and look for possible evidence.