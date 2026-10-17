Family of Five Found Dead in Greater Noida, Ate Noodles the Previous Night; Police Suspects Food Poisoning

AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
ON THE MORNING of Saturday, October 17, 2026, a couple and their three children were found dead in Nagla Shri Padam village in Greater Noida’s Rabupura area under suspicious circumstances. The children were just 3, 7, and 11 years old. The exact cause of their deaths is yet to be established. However, preliminary findings suggest that food poisoning could be a possible cause.
According to the police, the family members found dead in their house were Mahesh (37), his wife Lalita (35), their daughter Mishti (7), and their two sons, Laddu (11) and Sakshat (3). A police team, field unit, and forensic team reached the scene to conduct a detailed investigation and look for possible evidence.
According to neighbours and a statement by Mahesh’s mother, the family ate noodles for dinner the previous night. They were found dead in their house the next morning. Following this, the police suspect that food poisoning could be a possible cause of their deaths. According to The Times of India, white foam was also reportedly seen around their mouths, but officials have not confirmed whether this is significant to the investigation.
A video of the incident was recorded, showing the father with his 11-year-old son and the mother with their daughter and 3-year-old son. Following the incident, a large crowd of neighbours gathered outside the house to find out what had happened. The bodies were taken out in an ambulance.
After receiving information about the incident in the morning, police from the Rabupura police station reached the location. Following the incident, a Food Safety Department team, an ambulance, a team of forensic experts, and a field unit arrived at the spot to inspect the scene, collect samples, and look for evidence. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examinations after the necessary legal formalities were completed.
Uttam Nagar DCP Shravan Kumar Singh said, “A tragic incident has taken place in Rabupura, in which a couple and their three children from the same family have died. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of food poisoning.” He said that after receiving information about the incident, police personnel reached the spot and a scientific examination of the scene was carried out.
He added, “The Food Safety Department and other departments are also conducting scientific investigations at the site. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and other scientific evidence is being collected.”
The police have said that further legal action will be taken after the exact cause of death has been determined. The forensic investigation and post-mortem results are expected to provide more clarity in the case. Further investigation is underway.
(Proofread by Vaishnavi Sivadasan)
[Rh/VP/VS]
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