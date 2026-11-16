Time when Lalu Prasad Yadav and Bal Thackeray got face to face over Chhath Pooja

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CHHATH POOJA is one of the most prominent festivals of northern India especially for the state of Bihar and Purvanchal region (Eastern Uttar Pradesh) and celebrated across the nation by Bihari people to seek the blessing of Sun God. It is observed twice a year, in the month of Chaitra (March-April) and Kartika (October-November), marking an auspicious link between nature and human life.
But once the sacred festival became the topic of heated political debate between two influential political personalities of the states of Bihar and Maharashtra. In 2008 Lalu Prasad Yadav, the then Railway Minister and the famous leader of Bihar was involved in an argument with Shiv Sena Chief Bal Thackeray over Chhath Pooja
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In 2008, in response to a statement by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray related to anti-North Indian stir, Lalu announced that he would come to Mumbai and perform Chhath pooja.
Raj first questioned the scale at which Uttar Pradesh was celebrated in Maharashtra and then also criticized the Pooja adding, “Chhath is a natak which Biharis celebrate to increase their clout in Maharashtra. I don’t understand where these festivals come from."
Taking the stand of his nephew Raj, Bal Thackeray then wrote an editorial in Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana and dared Lalu Yadav to go to perform Chhath at Marina beach in Chennai, Tamil Nadu to oppose the then Karunanidhi government’s decision of imposing Tamil language in all government schools all over the state.
"Lalu who has turned Bihar into a hell, should hold a mela of Biharis in Tamil Nadu ruled by his ally at the Centre to champion the cause of North Indians there."
Thackeray was also attacking local North-Indian congress leaders who at that time were demanding that Hindi should be made an official language in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). "let them try this out in Chennai, Banglore, Hyderabad, Kolkota and Guwahati first." "The sons of soil here will not tolerate any insult to the status of Marathi and Mumbai," the edit added.
He also requested the Maharashtra government to punish and put behind the bars all the congress leaders who were making such demands.
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He also criticized the then state chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh’s statement that the “state’s doors were open to all.” "Mumbai is being exploited criminally and economically at the cost of the Bhoomiputras who had remained underprivileged," Thackeray added.
But later Lalu Prasad Yadav didn’t go Mumbai and instead performed Chhath Pooja at his residence in Patna, Bihar. “Lalu ji and Rabri Devi will celebrate Chhath puja in Patna. There is no plan to perform Chhath in Mumbai at all,” said Shayam Rajak, the then National spokesperson for Lalu’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) citing the rising tension following the attacks on north Indians in Maharashtra by MNS workers.
[Rh/GS/RS]
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