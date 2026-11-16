Time when Lalu Prasad Yadav and Bal Thackeray got face to face over Chhath Pooja

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What was the cause that triggered the debate

In 2008, in response to a statement by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray related to anti-North Indian stir, Lalu announced that he would come to Mumbai and perform Chhath pooja.

Raj first questioned the scale at which Uttar Pradesh was celebrated in Maharashtra and then also criticized the Pooja adding, “Chhath is a natak which Biharis celebrate to increase their clout in Maharashtra. I don’t understand where these festivals come from."

Taking the stand of his nephew Raj, Bal Thackeray then wrote an editorial in Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana and dared Lalu Yadav to go to perform Chhath at Marina beach in Chennai, Tamil Nadu to oppose the then Karunanidhi government’s decision of imposing Tamil language in all government schools all over the state.

"Lalu who has turned Bihar into a hell, should hold a mela of Biharis in Tamil Nadu ruled by his ally at the Centre to champion the cause of North Indians there."

Thackeray was also attacking local North-Indian congress leaders who at that time were demanding that Hindi should be made an official language in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). "let them try this out in Chennai, Banglore, Hyderabad, Kolkota and Guwahati first." "The sons of soil here will not tolerate any insult to the status of Marathi and Mumbai," the edit added.

He also requested the Maharashtra government to punish and put behind the bars all the congress leaders who were making such demands.