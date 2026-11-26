AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
THE MARRIAGE of Bihar MLA Anant Singh’s daughter has become the talk of the nation. Among the lakhs of guests at the lavish wedding, one particularly caught everyone’s attention after he revealed an unusual link to the Mokama legislator. The unidentified guest openly claimed that he bonded with Anant Singh in jail and got out thanks to “chote sarkaar” (Junior boss).
In a viral video, the guest was seen sitting on a sofa and talking to a reporter, sporting a moustache resembling that of the Mokama MLA. He revealed that he was facing 32 criminal cases against him before Anant Singh met him behind bars and helped him get out of jail. The guest went on to declare that he was ready to do anything, including sacrificing his life, for Singh.
The video surfaced on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, when Bihar MLA’s younger daughter, Shivangi Singh, married US-based Rishikesh Kumar at the family's ancestral village of Nadwan in Bihar's Patna district.
When asked by the reporter whether he was Anant Singh's childhood friend, the man immediately corrected him, saying that they were “jail friends.”
"I was already in jail. He came after me and we became friends. I had 32 cases against me, but Chhote Sarkar got me released. That's how our friendship grew stronger," the unidentified guest said to the reporter.
When the reporter pressed him on what exactly he could do for the MLA, the man replied that he could do things that others could not even imagine, including sacrificing his life for Anant Singh.
The reporter also asked the man whether he had brought “Ghoda” (literally meaning horse, but also a slang word for gun) for the celebrations, as Anant Singh had organized a horse race at his daughter’s wedding. To this, the guest replied that he didn’t bring any horses but had rifles.
“There’ll be no firing, but we have to keep ourselves safe,” he said. When asked about the number, the guest claimed he brought 10 rifles and 500 rounds of ammunition.
The alleged jail friend also praised Anant Singh for the scale of the wedding celebrations, saying that not everyone with money had the heart to spend so lavishly. That is the reason the entire country is talking about it.
The claims of the guest about his jail term and whether he carried any firearms couldn’t be verified.
The wedding celebrations come at a time when Anant Singh is facing a looming return to prison in connection with the murder of Jan Suraaj Party supporter Dularchand Yadav.
On October 30, 2026, the Supreme Court set aside the bail granted to the Mokama MLA in the murder case and gave him the deadline of December 1 to surrender. The court granted the MLA additional time after his lawyer cited his daughter's wedding.
Anant Singh has been in and out of jail many times. He was arrested in June 2015 in connection with a kidnapping case. Then, in August 2019, he was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after a police raid at his ancestral home. In June 2022, as a sitting MLA from Mokama, Patna, he was sentenced to 10 years in jail in an arms recovery case. He was subsequently disqualified from the Bihar Assembly, but was succeeded by his wife.
His latest case dates back to November 2025, when Anant Singh was arrested in connection with Dularchand Yadav's murder. Despite being lodged in jail, he contested the Assembly election on a JD(U) ticket and won the Mokama seat, defeating Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Veena Devi. The Patna High Court had granted him bail on March 19, 2026, but the Supreme Court subsequently overturned the order.
Days before the apex court’s order, Singh was ousted from JD(U) for “anti-party activities,” as he was campaigning against a fellow party candidate, Neeraj Kumar, and using foul language against senior leadership. JD(U) is seeking removal of his name from the Bihar Legislative Assembly.
[Rh/HP]
Suggested Reading: