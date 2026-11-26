"I was already in jail. He came after me and we became friends. I had 32 cases against me, but Chhote Sarkar got me released. That's how our friendship grew stronger," the unidentified guest said to the reporter.

When the reporter pressed him on what exactly he could do for the MLA, the man replied that he could do things that others could not even imagine, including sacrificing his life for Anant Singh.

The reporter also asked the man whether he had brought “Ghoda” (literally meaning horse, but also a slang word for gun) for the celebrations, as Anant Singh had organized a horse race at his daughter’s wedding. To this, the guest replied that he didn’t bring any horses but had rifles.

“There’ll be no firing, but we have to keep ourselves safe,” he said. When asked about the number, the guest claimed he brought 10 rifles and 500 rounds of ammunition.

The alleged jail friend also praised Anant Singh for the scale of the wedding celebrations, saying that not everyone with money had the heart to spend so lavishly. That is the reason the entire country is talking about it.

The claims of the guest about his jail term and whether he carried any firearms couldn’t be verified.