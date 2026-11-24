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THE CONTROVERSIAL REMARK of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)’s Bihar chief Akhtarul Iman scolding muslims for staging their brides like Tawaifs (Courtesan singer) is going viral across social media platforms.
In a video that went viral on November 22-23, 2026 which showed him addressing a gathering, he sharply criticized the practice of Muh Dikhai (First time showing a bride's face before guests). Iman is shown lambasting the bride who is sitting there without a veil, showing her face to a gathering of male guests. He also raised objections to the get-together of men and women for such kinds of activities.
Comparing the style of bride sitting before guests to that of a Tawaif, Iman pressed upon the need of Purdah (veil) in Islam. He also used the word ‘swine’ to the men who go to such gatherings where men and women freely get mingled easily.
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"I want to ask our menfolk, have you lost all sense of shame? This type of free intermingling is characteristic of swine," Iman said.
After Iman’s speech got viral on social media, politicians of both BJP and Congress denounced his remark.
Bihar BJP leader Danish Eqbal criticized Iman by saying it is unfortunate for an MLA to use such language like “regressive Maulanas,” who often say these kinds of things which, “are demeaning for women and impinge upon their rights."
"Our women are getting educated and excelling in all walks of life. If he (Iman) is so worried about the Sharia, let him go and live in Afghanistan," Eqbal said.
Saying that Islam did not promote the demeaning treatment of women, Congress leader Mumtaz Patel also condemned Iman’s speech as “disgusting.”
"It is very, very disgusting to see the so-called representatives of the community, especially coming from a party like the AIMIM that is supposedly representing Muslims, talk so derogatorily about women. Nowhere does Islam demean women like that. I condemn this statement, and being a Muslim woman, I think it is absolutely, absolutely wrong,” she said.
Iman, when later approached by mediapersons, justified his remarks with even more emphasis. He argues that Purdah for the Muslim women is more significant than Sindoor (vermilion) is for a married Hindu woman.
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He also defended his choice of words as a necessary treatment for a spoiled kid. He said they were like, “like a slap on the face of a recalcitrant child who refuses to wake up at a proper time.”
According to the online platform Myneta info by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), the 61 years old leader is a sitting MLA from Amour (Purnia) constituency of Bihar and also the AIMIM party chief in the state. He completed his Post Graduation from Magadh University in 1990.
According to the website, Iman has assets worth more than Rs 1 crore and the number of criminal cases pending against him is three.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections he fought from the seat of Kishanganj (Bihar) but lost to Congress candidate Mohammad Jawed.
[Rh/GS/RS]
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