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"I want to ask our menfolk, have you lost all sense of shame? This type of free intermingling is characteristic of swine," Iman said.

The remark drawing criticism around religious

After Iman’s speech got viral on social media, politicians of both BJP and Congress denounced his remark.

Bihar BJP leader Danish Eqbal criticized Iman by saying it is unfortunate for an MLA to use such language like “regressive Maulanas,” who often say these kinds of things which, “are demeaning for women and impinge upon their rights."

"Our women are getting educated and excelling in all walks of life. If he (Iman) is so worried about the Sharia, let him go and live in Afghanistan," Eqbal said.

Saying that Islam did not promote the demeaning treatment of women, Congress leader Mumtaz Patel also condemned Iman’s speech as “disgusting.”

"It is very, very disgusting to see the so-called representatives of the community, especially coming from a party like the AIMIM that is supposedly representing Muslims, talk so derogatorily about women. Nowhere does Islam demean women like that. I condemn this statement, and being a Muslim woman, I think it is absolutely, absolutely wrong,” she said.

Iman, when later approached by mediapersons, justified his remarks with even more emphasis. He argues that Purdah for the Muslim women is more significant than Sindoor (vermilion) is for a married Hindu woman.