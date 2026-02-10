24-Year-Old Thanya Nathan to Become First Fully Visually Impaired Civil Judge of Kerala Signaling Shift Towards Disability Inclusion in Indian Judiciary

A bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan passed the judgment, marking a turning point in judicial recruitment policy. The court delivered that visually impaired candidates cannot be deemed “unsuitable” for judicial service as they were hearing a batch of petitions which even included a suo motu case regarding denial of reservation in certain States.

The court directed the State to adopt measures that provide inclusivity as it dismissed any discrimination faced by a person with disabilities while accessing their judicial careers. The judgment stated, “No candidate can be denied such opportunity solely on account of disability.” Earlier, 100% visually impaired candidates were barred from appearing in judicial service examinations in several States, which has now been removed. In a statement, Nathan herself admitted to having applied after the verdict as she was unsure earlier if she would be permitted to sit for the examination.

The Journey of Thanya Nathan to the Courtroom

Thanya Nathan could not perceive light at all right from her birth. She studied in a special school for the blind till Class 7 and later went on to join mainstream schooling in Kannur district, from where she completed her studies till 12th.

Later, she pursued law, graduating as a first rank holder in LLB from Kannur University, which showcases her academic excellence despite inborn physical challenges. She then started her legal career under advocate K.G. Sunilkumar at Taliparamba in Kannur following her enrollment as an advocate. She accessed digital material through screen-reading software and prepared case notes in Braille.