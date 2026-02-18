Actor Sidharth Malhotra Pens Emotional Tribute for His ‘Favourite Hero’ Father Sunil Malhotra After His Demise; Recalls His Values, Discipline, Integrity and Legacy

Sidharth Malhotra shares an emotional social media post for father Sunil Malhotra after his demise.
The actor described him as his “favourite hero,” recalling his life as a Merchant Navy Captain, his courage during illness, and the strong values he instilled in the family.
Sidharth said his father passed away peacefully and promised to carry forward his legacy, while he and Kiara Advani remain in Delhi with family following the last rites.
Actor Sidharth Malhotra lost his father, Sunil Malhotra, on Saturday, 14 February 2026, following which he shared a heartfelt post on social media. He described him as a man who never bent his rules and lived a life filled with “honesty, dignity, and unwavering values.”
Sidharth Malhotra has always admired his father, calling him his “favourite hero” in one of his Father’s Day wishes. He went on to describe his father as someone with high moral values, discipline, and the ability to live life with dignity and grace. He further added in his post, “He lived by values that never bent. Discipline without harshness. Strength without ego. Positivity, even when life tested him beyond measure.”
The Shershah actor wrote, "From commanding the seas as a Merchant Navy Captain to facing illness with quiet courage, he never compromised, never lost his grace. Even when the stroke confined him to a wheelchair, his spirit stood tall.” He further highlighted the values he inherited from his father and plans to carry forward as he wrote, "Papa, your integrity is my inheritance. Your strength guides me every day. Your positivity still holds this family together."
He shared that his father passed away peacefully in his sleep, leaving a huge void behind in their lives. He shared photos of his father as he wrote about living with the glorious legacy he left behind, saying, "I am who I am because of you. And I will carry your name, your values, and your light forward always. Love you, Dad."
The last rites of his father have already been completed, as per reports. However, Sid and Kiara will be staying in the National Capital for a few more days to be with their loved ones and honour his father’s memories. His interviews have always revealed how highly he thought of his father, showcasing the closeness of their relationship. He even wished his father last year on Father’s Day, calling him “the best.”
With Inputs From IANS.
(SY)
Suggested Reading: