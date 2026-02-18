Actor Sidharth Malhotra Pens Emotional Tribute for His ‘Favourite Hero’ Father Sunil Malhotra After His Demise; Recalls His Values, Discipline, Integrity and Legacy

Sidharth Malhotra has always admired his father, calling him his “favourite hero” in one of his Father’s Day wishes. He went on to describe his father as someone with high moral values, discipline, and the ability to live life with dignity and grace. He further added in his post, “He lived by values that never bent. Discipline without harshness. Strength without ego. Positivity, even when life tested him beyond measure.”

The Shershah actor wrote, "From commanding the seas as a Merchant Navy Captain to facing illness with quiet courage, he never compromised, never lost his grace. Even when the stroke confined him to a wheelchair, his spirit stood tall.” He further highlighted the values he inherited from his father and plans to carry forward as he wrote, "Papa, your integrity is my inheritance. Your strength guides me every day. Your positivity still holds this family together."