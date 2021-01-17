Monday, January 18, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India Book on Bihar's Journey From Socialism To Saffronisation
IndiaLead StoryPolitics

Book on Bihar’s Journey From Socialism To Saffronisation

"JP to BJP: Bihar after Lalu and Nitish" by Santosh Singh

0
Saffronisation
An engaging tale of Bihar's journey from socialism to saffronisation. IANS

Here’s a book that aims to explore the story of conflict, confusion, and co-existence of the Socialist green and the BJPs saffron in Bihar.

“JP to BJP: Bihar after Lalu and Nitish” (Vitasta-Sage Select) by Santosh Singh reveals the inside story of Chief Minister Nitish’s somersault, how BJP President Amit Shah had forced Nitish’s return to NDA by opening the Arun Jaitley channel, how former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad spends his time in jail (in the fodder scam), and other such unknown details.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

While the book dwells at length on these little-known stories of the three products of the JP Movement — Lalu Prasad, Nitish Kumar, and late Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan – it recounts the parallel journey of the Socialists’ struggle against the Congress.

It is also the story of the Socialist movement in India from the time of Ram Manohar Lohia, Jayaprakash Narayan, Basavan Singh, Suraj Narayan Singh, Karpoori Thakur, Ramanand Tiwary, Kapildeo Singh, Lalu Prasad to Nitish Kumar.

Saffronisation
BJP will unfold its Bihar plans with more clarity. Pinterest

The author takes up a whole range of questions and conundrums of the politics of Bihar from the 1930s onward and attempts to piece together this puzzle. The book further delves into the details of former JNU students’ union president Kanhaiya Kumar’s Bihar plans and poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s plans for the eastern state.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: बसपा विधायक मुख्तार अंसारी को वापस लाने के लिए योगी सरकार की नई शुरुआत

“This book is special in the sense that nothing of this sort has been written so far on Bihar. While it tells the story of the formation of Triveni Sangh, a forum of three caste groups in Bihar, it also tells the story of Tejashwi Yadav. Karpoori Thakur has also been a less told story. I have tried to weave in nuggets from his time. It has been extremely satisfying and fulfilling to weave together the great Bihar story, from Dr. Srikrishna Singh to Nitish Kumar with a lot of contemporary elements,”, Santosh Singh, the author, said.

The title, he said, “is living up to the current political situation with Bihar politics now becoming a battle between the BJP and the rest”.

ALSO READ: Hindu Holy Books: The Four Vedas

With six JD-U members in Arunachal Pradesh joining the BJP, “the alarm bells are ringing for Nitish Kumar. Just wait till the UP elections in 2022, BJP will unfold its Bihar plans with more clarity. BJP’s arrival is just a matter of time. The only thing to watch out for is whether all socialist groups can come together to stop the saffron party’s juggernaut. Tejashwi Yadav and Chirag Paswan are also leaders to watch out for, while Kanhaiya Kumar and Prashant Kishor can spring some surprises,” he added. (IANS)

Previous articleCommon Parasite In Uncooked Food May Cause Brain Cancer

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Common Parasite In Uncooked Food May Cause Brain Cancer

NewsGram Desk - 0
If you eat undercooked meat then you may need to stop it, as researchers have found a link between Toxoplasma gondii (T. gondii) infection...
Read more
Business

Raising Taxes on Tobacco Generates Revenue And Saves Lives

NewsGram Desk - 0
With the Covid-19 pandemic hitting the country's economy hard, preparation of the Union budget for the next fiscal is a big challenge for the...
Read more
India

Salaries To Housewives As Part of Electoral Campaign

NewsGram Desk - 0
Kamal Hasan's political party in Tamil Nadu promised salaries to housewives as part of its electoral campaign. And the idea was welcomed by Congress...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Book on Bihar’s Journey From Socialism To Saffronisation

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Here's a book that aims to explore the story of conflict, confusion, and co-existence of the Socialist green and the BJPs saffron in Bihar. "JP...
Read more

Common Parasite In Uncooked Food May Cause Brain Cancer

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If you eat undercooked meat then you may need to stop it, as researchers have found a link between Toxoplasma gondii (T. gondii) infection...
Read more

Raising Taxes on Tobacco Generates Revenue And Saves Lives

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
With the Covid-19 pandemic hitting the country's economy hard, preparation of the Union budget for the next fiscal is a big challenge for the...
Read more

Salaries To Housewives As Part of Electoral Campaign

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Kamal Hasan's political party in Tamil Nadu promised salaries to housewives as part of its electoral campaign. And the idea was welcomed by Congress...
Read more

Tour Operators Urge Government To Announce About Restoration of Tourist Visas

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Now that the government is close to initiating a vaccination plan for Covid-19, fresh hope is riding among inbound tour operators about the resumption...
Read more

Here’s Why Radha Rani is Worshipped Along With Lord Krishna

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
We have been listening to stories about the immortal love between Radha Rani and Lord Krishna since our childhood. They have been portrayed as...
Read more

Let Us Clear Your Data Security illusuion Here!

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As millions shun WhatsApp and download new chat platforms in search for a secure experience, mind you that security is nothing but an illusion...
Read more

Tech Review (OnePlus Band): Good Looking Fitness Band With Decent Features

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As the demand for wearable devices grows in India, OnePlus is leaving no stone unturned to use this opportunity in fulfulling consumers needs in...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada