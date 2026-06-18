Book on Muzaffarnagar Riots Got Pulled From India, Author Joe Sacco Claims Penguin Demanded to Remove 'Inflammatory' Remarks

Joe Sacco Defends his book

Sacco visited Muzaffarnagar in 2014, about a year after the riots. He interviewed victims, politicians, officials, village chiefs and residents from both communities to understand how the violence unfolded. According to Sacco, the book is not just about one riot but about how violence can be used for political purposes. At first, Sacco did not respond to Penguin Random House's decision, but two weeks later he responded to ThePrint, refuting claims of red flags in the writing.

He replied to ThePrint through email and said that "I was told to remove a conclusion I made that Hindu nationalistic priorities are on the ascendant, that Hindu nationalism is 'firing on all cylinders' as I put it. The publisher considered this statement as 'inflammatory' and likely to create 'religious offence'." Sacco said he refused to change the passage.

He said that "I don't think that even a Hindu nationalist would disagree that the Hindu nationalist agenda is being advanced in India." He said that he refused to make the change because the conclusion he made was based on his own reporting after speaking to different people and said that “I stand by them.” He also denied reports that several publishers were competing to publish the book in India. "The goal is to get the book into the hands of Indian readers so they can judge it for themselves. We will try to keep the price down to make it as accessible as possible."

Sacco says the themes explored in the book are relevant not only to India but also to democracies around the world. He said that "The use of violence within the framework of electoral politics is one of the themes of the book." Sacco said that the issues explored in the book are not limited to India. He observed that similar concerns about the weakening of democratic values can also be seen in the United States and parts of Western Europe, and said the book encourages people to reflect on how societies have changed and whether they still aspire to uphold democracy.

[Edited by Harsh Pandey]