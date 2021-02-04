Thursday, February 4, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Business Building A Career In The Field Of Android App Development
BusinessLead Story

Building A Career In The Field Of Android App Development

The acquired technical and soft-skills would allow you to work in roles like Android app developer, Android development engineer, and others

0
Android app developmen
Android app developers and brands work closely to design innovative. Pixabay

BY SUNIDHI BEELIYA

A passion for exploring and understanding the technicalities behind enticing, user friendly, and problem-solving apps, could be easily converted into an employable skill through advanced Android app development training. Noticing the growing popularity of mobile apps among users, mastering app development skills would certainly guarantee your employability and bring a gamut of career opportunities to choose from.

However, before finalizing Android app development as a career path and selecting a training program to learn it, an undergraduate, graduate, or employee looking for a career change must know what the expectations, demands, trends, skills, and responsibilities in the field look like.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Let’s take a look at some important details that can help build your knowledge as a beginner before you venture into the field of Android app development.

Why learn Android app development

The convenience of communication, self-expression, entertainment, and awareness and the ease of performing essential daily tasks like paying bills, navigation, calculation, learning, shopping, and making online transactions, anytime from anywhere, is only possible with well-built apps. An android operating system runs on numerous devices of different brands and is thus largely popular among users, developers, and brands.

Android app development
Build your knowledge as a beginner before you venture into the field of Android app development. Pixabay

Android app developers and brands work closely to design innovative, easy to use, and informative mobile apps that can attract the brand’s targeted customers. To increase customer conversion, retention, and loyalty, Android apps should have advanced features such as push notifications, feedback systems, social integration, personalization, augmented reality, indoor maps, payment gateway, advanced analytics, barcode scanner, business contact details, and complete security. And, these features could only be built by expert app developers. Customers’ growing dependency on mobile apps and brands’ willingness to develop world-class applications is leading to a surge in job opportunities for Android app developers. Knowledge of this open-source and easy-to-learn operating system featuring a huge customer base could help you find lucrative job opportunities across different industries.

In-demand skills for Android app development

For constant career growth in the field of Android app development, proficiency in technical skills is a must. Knowledge of Kotlin (or Java programming language) and its components including variables and operators, strings, functions and arrays, conditions, loops and lists, and understanding of errors and exceptions, inheritance and interfaces, and classes in Kotlin is important.

Knowledge of Android studio, backend programming skills, material design guidelines, XML, Git, SQL, and Android SDK concepts are few other technical skills that employers usually look for while hiring Android app developers. As app developers usually work with different departments and understand and integrate their ideas into the product, soft skills such as communication skills, teamwork, listening, writing, problem-solving, strategic thinking, analyzing, and passion for their work is extremely important. As an Android app developer, you will work in an ever-changing environment and thus, knowledge of trends in Android, competitors’ behavior, new and obsolete technologies, and customer requirements should also be kept in mind.

Android app development
For constant career growth in the field of Android app development, proficiency in technical skills is a must. Pixabay

Everyday responsibilities and career opportunities in the field

You can work as a volunteer, intern, freelancer, part-time, or a full-time employee with a start-up, MNC, or even for your own business, as an Android app developer. On a regular basis, you would focus on designing, developing, maintaining, improving, and testing apps keeping user experience in mind. You will enhance the apps’ interface, deal with bugs timely, and code a lot. A balance of creativity and simplicity would be required to ensure that the app is exactly what the brand/ or your client demands. You will collaborate with different team members time-to-time for suggestions, ideas, and feedback, work with databases and APIs, implement unit tests, and make sure that the app is up-to-date with the new technological advancements.

ALSO READ: Scope Of Learning Android App Development In 2021

However, if you plan to start your own business and build an Android app, you will have to do various other tasks adding to the above-mentioned ones. You will have to choose a problem, think of the best solution, and then solve it through your app. The solution must be unique and if it is not, it must be more efficient than the ones being provided by your competitors. You will have to research and choose your target market, define the elevator pitch, decide whether to build a native, hybrid, or web app, know the monetization options, and build a marketing strategy for pre and post-launch. You will also work on the plan for Google store optimization and privacy and security policy in the app.

The acquired technical and soft-skills would allow you to work in roles like Android app developer, Android development engineer, AI/ML android app developer, Android app tester, game developer, UI developer, Android OS engineer, or development engineer – Android, GUI designer, application programmer. Other than landing these lucrative job roles in the field of Android, Kotlin skills can also be used in cross-platform shared logic, web development, backend development, Kotlin native, and data science.

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored)

Previous articleDigital Marketing – Most Popular Skill Among Indian Graduates Of 2021
Next articleThis Is Why Online Casinos Are So Popular In India

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

This Is Why Online Casinos Are So Popular In India

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Taboha Within the past few years, the online gambling industry has grown into a big business in India. Many Indian gamblers are moving away...
Read more
Education

Digital Marketing – Most Popular Skill Among Indian Graduates Of 2021

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SUNIDHI BEELIYA Internshala Trainings, the e-learning arm of Internshala, recently brought out a report highlighting graduates’ inclination towards learning new-age digital marketing skills. Out...
Read more
Business

The Importance Of Client Trust Amid COVID-19

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY VESELINA DZHINGAROVA There’s no denying that trust is important. Research has shown that trust is associated with stronger economic growth, higher degrees of innovation,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

This Is Why Online Casinos Are So Popular In India

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Taboha Within the past few years, the online gambling industry has grown into a big business in India. Many Indian gamblers are moving away...
Read more

Building A Career In The Field Of Android App Development

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SUNIDHI BEELIYA A passion for exploring and understanding the technicalities behind enticing, user friendly, and problem-solving apps, could be easily converted into an employable...
Read more

Digital Marketing – Most Popular Skill Among Indian Graduates Of 2021

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SUNIDHI BEELIYA Internshala Trainings, the e-learning arm of Internshala, recently brought out a report highlighting graduates’ inclination towards learning new-age digital marketing skills. Out...
Read more

The Importance Of Client Trust Amid COVID-19

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
BY VESELINA DZHINGAROVA There’s no denying that trust is important. Research has shown that trust is associated with stronger economic growth, higher degrees of innovation,...
Read more

This Smartwatch-based Monitoring System May Help Patients With Parkinson’s Disease

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A monitoring system based on commercial smartwatches has been developed that can detect movement issues and tremors in patients with Parkinson's disease, researchers say. The...
Read more

Indian Media Falling From The Grace

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Salil Gewali One’s character is usually measured by one’s integrity. We essentially put our all efforts to keep our integrity unshaken. But, the recent...
Read more

OTT Might Reach a Saturation Point if Won’t Focus on Content Oriented To Family Audience: Shashank Vyas

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Television actor Shashank Vyas feels that although the OTT space is soaring right now, if these platforms do not focus on content that suits...
Read more

World Cancer Day: Don’t Ignore The Warning Signs Of Cancer

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Cancer is an unnatural growth of cells that wrecks the healthy environment of the body. The complications associated with it is not because of...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

informasi selanjutnya on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
situs slot online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
poker qq online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Idn Poker on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Criston on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
poker on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
informasi selanjutnya on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
slot online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
poker Qq online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
poker Qq online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada