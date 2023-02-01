EV 2-wheeler sales to reach 22 million by 2030

As the electric vehicle (EV) adoption grows in India, the electric two-wheeler sales volume in the country is likely to reach 22 million by 2030, a report showed on Wednesday.

According to the latest report by Redseer Strategy Consultants, the electric 2W market is expected to be over 80 percent of the overall 2W market by 2030.

With the demand for affordable transportation and the focus on reducing carbon emissions, electric vehicles will play a vital role in India's step towards a sustainable future.

Consumers are increasingly picking EVs, understanding that the total cost of ownership (TCO) is more favorable than their petrol counterparts, over 50 percent for high usage such as delivery.