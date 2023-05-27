India leads with 27% share of global smartwatch shipments

On the other hand, the market share of basic smartwatches significantly increased from 23 per cent to 34 per cent, driven by rapid growth in the Indian market.



"Although the overall smartwatch shipment volume declined slightly compared to last year, affordable products that offer a certain level of performance generated substantial demand based on their price accessibility," Son added.



Apple's shipment volume fell 20 per cent YoY in Q1. This was the first time in three years that its Q1 shipments fell below 10 million units.



Indian brand Fire-Boltt's shipments increased by approximately three times compared to the previous year and saw a 57 per cent growth compared to the previous quarter.



"This reflects the rapid growth of the Indian market, just like other local brands such as Noise and boAt," said the report.



Huawei, the most influential Chinese OEM, saw a 14 per cent YoY decline in its shipments in the Chinese market, which is a key market for the company, the report said. (IANS/NS)