Refurbished Smartphones and Pre-Owned Cars Gain Popularity in India Amid Rising Prices in 2026

Challenging Months Ahead for New Smartphone Sales

Counterpoint Research also reported that refurbished and pre-owned smartphones accounted for 26% of total smartphone sales in India during January-May 2026, up from 23% during the same period in 2025. The segment is now expanding at its fastest pace. According to Counterpoint Research Director Tarun Pathak, the market for used smartphones is expected to grow, while shipments of new handsets are likely to decline.

The research firm estimates that overall smartphone shipments in India could decline by around 10% to 139 million units in 2026. Pathak attributed the slowdown to global macroeconomic pressures. Speaking to Business Standard, he said, "Macro headwinds stem from the depreciating rupee and conflict in West Asia. If this continues for another month or more, there could be further cuts in projections, as consumer purchase sentiment has started weakening from March onwards."

He added that industry sources suggest the April-June quarter will be very challenging for smartphone brands, with no immediate signs of recovery. According to him, the market may only start improving in the October-December quarter or even later, as the shortage of memory chips is expected to continue for at least another year and a half.