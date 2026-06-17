‘I Love You, Mummy, Papa’: 23-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Riya Kumari Thapa Dies by Suicide in Dehradun, Leaves Emotional Note

According to Kandari, Riya had expressed love for her parents in the note and said that no one was to blame for her death. He told reporters that she had attributed her decision to her “own perceived incompetence.” While there may have been frustration related to the examination, police said they had not found any signs of severe depression or significant behavioural changes.

“As far as the parents are concerned, they said the girl had gone to a ‘jagran’ with them that night. Since she used to study late at night, she woke up late in the morning. It was a normal routine,” said CO Kandari. According to her parents, there had been no noticeable behavioural changes, and everything had appeared normal. She lived with her parents and siblings, and according to Kandari, in the suicide note, “she wrote just four or five lines addressing ‘I love you’ and ‘I’m sorry’.”

Apart from this, no changes had been observed by her parents or neighbours, and the exact reason behind her death remains unclear so far.

CO Kandari further stated that statements recorded by the police from people close to Riya, particularly her parents, with whom she spent the most time, indicated that she had been focused on her studies and exam preparation. He said there were no signs of distress such as isolating herself, becoming unusually silent or withdrawn, or showing symptoms of severe depression. Further investigation into the case is underway.

[Edited by Harsh Pandey]

[VP]