NVIDIA once again finds itself in another controversy as a short-selling firm has dropped an explosive report raising questions about the tech giant’s top brass. Muddy Waters (MW) — an investment research firm and short-seller — uncovered the personal link between NVIDIA former top executive Jay Puri and a former senior executive of Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) — a US-based server manufacturer involved in a $2.5-billion controversy over the alleged diversion of Nvidia-powered servers to China.

The report, published on November 17, 2026, raised questions about the identity of a woman identified as Cenly Chen, also referred to as ‘Cenly Puri’ in some photographs. She has been publicly seen accompanying Ajay K 'Jay' Puri, Nvidia's former executive vice president of Worldwide Field Operations.

As the former Super Micro executive, Chen has been accused in a shareholder lawsuit against her. It alleges that she had prior knowledge of the company's alleged illegal sales of Nvidia-powered servers to China. Muddy Waters questioned whether the woman photographed with Puri was the same Cenly Chen who previously worked at Super Micro. The investment firm also announced that it was short-selling Nvidia stock.