AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
NVIDIA once again finds itself in another controversy as a short-selling firm has dropped an explosive report raising questions about the tech giant’s top brass. Muddy Waters (MW) — an investment research firm and short-seller — uncovered the personal link between NVIDIA former top executive Jay Puri and a former senior executive of Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) — a US-based server manufacturer involved in a $2.5-billion controversy over the alleged diversion of Nvidia-powered servers to China.
The report, published on November 17, 2026, raised questions about the identity of a woman identified as Cenly Chen, also referred to as ‘Cenly Puri’ in some photographs. She has been publicly seen accompanying Ajay K 'Jay' Puri, Nvidia's former executive vice president of Worldwide Field Operations.
As the former Super Micro executive, Chen has been accused in a shareholder lawsuit against her. It alleges that she had prior knowledge of the company's alleged illegal sales of Nvidia-powered servers to China. Muddy Waters questioned whether the woman photographed with Puri was the same Cenly Chen who previously worked at Super Micro. The investment firm also announced that it was short-selling Nvidia stock.
In its report titled NVIDIA: More China, Muddy Waters examined photographs of Puri with a woman identified as Cenly Chen or Cenly Puri. The photographs included appearances at the San Francisco Opera's Masked Ball in 2024 and the Big Bang Gala in April 2026, showing at least a two year relation between the couple.
The research firm compared these photographs with footage of the former Super Micro executive Cenly Chen speaking at an Nvidia GTC event. The major question raised by MW was whether Puri's companion was the same Cenly Chen who formerly served as Super Micro's chief growth officer and senior vice president.
The October 2026 consolidated shareholder lawsuit against SMCI alleged that Chen facilitated the company's acquisition of Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs) and decided how these chips were distributed among its customers. Citing former employees, the complaint further alleged that Chen had a close relationship with Nvidia and could not have been unaware of the company's alleged illicit sales to China.
One former employee reportedly claimed that Cenly had sent emails asking Nvidia to release chips whose serial numbers were associated with those diverted to Chinese customers.
Another allegation involved Chen handing Nvidia chips to a CoreWeave executive boarding a flight to China to secure the company's business.
However, the allegations remain unproven. Muddy Waters explicitly clarified that no one named Cenly Chen had been indicted or accused of criminal conduct by any government. The research firm said it had approached the investor relations firm representing Chronoscale, where Chen currently serves as CEO, to establish whether she is the same former Super Micro executive named in the official complaints. The report claims that it didn’t receive any response.
On March 19, 2026, the US Department of Justice charged three individuals associated with Super Micro Computer Inc. with conspiring to divert approximately $2.5 billion worth of servers containing Nvidia GPUs to Chinese customers between 2024 and 2025, in violation of US export control regulations. The accused included Super Micro co-founder Yih-Shyan 'Wally' Liaw, Taiwan-based sales manager Ruei-Tsang 'Steven' Chang, and third-party contractor Ting-Wei 'Willy' Sun.
According to the DOJ, the accused allegedly routed the servers through a Southeast Asian front company to hide their actual Chinese destinations. The alleged operation involved repackaging servers, falsifying documents and using thousands of non-functional dummy servers to deceive compliance teams and US authorities during inspections.
Super Micro or Cenly Chen was not named as a defendant in the criminal indictment and said it was cooperating with the investigation. However, the allegations against Chen appear in a separate civil shareholder lawsuit in October 2026, alleging that there was no way “Cenly Chan lacked knowledge of SMCI’s illicit sales.”
Super Micro has also disputed the allegations about Chen's role. Speaking to The Information, a company spokesperson said Chen did not manage Super Micro's relationship with Nvidia or decide how Nvidia GPUs were distributed to customers. The company said she had voluntarily resigned to take up another position. Neither Puri nor Chen responded to requests for comment from the media.
Ajay K ‘Jay’ Puri joined Nvidia in 2005 after spending 22 years at Sun Microsystems, where he held several senior positions, including senior vice president of its Asia-Pacific group. At Nvidia, he served as executive vice president of Worldwide Field Operations, overseeing global sales, business development, partner alliances and other operations. He was considered the company's third-most senior executive after CEO Jensen Huang and CFO Colette Kress.
After a 21-year tenure, the Indian-origin executive stepped down from his operational role in June 2026. According to Nvidia's regulatory filing, Puri continues to serve the company in a senior advisory role even after his retirement.
He holds an electrical engineering degree from the University of Minnesota, a master's degree from the California Institute of Technology and an MBA from Harvard Business School.
Cenly Chen is a former senior executive at Super Micro Computer Inc. She joined the tech company in March 2008 as an account manager and subsequently held several senior positions, including director of sales, senior vice president and chief growth officer. She held the latest position from October 2023 and held it till mid-2026.
On May 6, 2026, AI infrastructure company Chronoscale announced Chen as its CEO and a member of its board of directors. She holds a bachelor's degree from China's Fudan University.
Media reports claim that Puri and Chen had told colleagues about their marriage earlier in 2026. The photographs and their professional connections have brought the two executives under scrutiny, although neither has been charged in the criminal or civil case.
[Rh/HP]
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