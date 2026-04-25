OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Apologises for Not Alerting Law Enforcement About Tumbler Ridge Shooting Suspect’s Problematic Account Banned Last Year

On February 10, 2026, Rootselaar shot her mother and stepbrother before heading to Tumbler Ridge Secondary School. There, the shooter killed seven people and injured several others before dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to reports, 10 people were killed that day, in addition to the suspected shooter, who had previously attended the same secondary school before dropping out.

Sam Altman said, “I am deeply sorry that we did not alert law enforcement about the account that was banned in June.” He added that words are not enough, but an apology is necessary to “recognise the harm and irreversible loss your community has suffered.” Altman’s apology letter was shared by David Eby on April 23, 2026. Eby also provided an update on the Tumbler Ridge massacre, stating that the investigation has entered its final phase.

Rootselaar began the attack at her residence, shooting her mother and stepbrother before going to Tumbler Ridge school, where she had studied four years earlier. When the police arrived at the scene, Rootselaar had already died. A 39-year-old schoolteacher, along with five students, was killed in the fatal Tumbler Ridge shooting.

The motive behind the shooting is still unclear, but reports claim that the suspect had been suffering from mental health issues for a long time. According to a New York Times report, the suspect’s online activity showed a gradual change over time—from using guns to taking illegal drugs, and eventually engaging with negative content online.

Rootselaar’s history with drug use and struggles with mental health were well known. Police stated that officers had visited her residence prior to the mass shooting after she reportedly started a fire while under the influence of illegal drugs. Rootselaar was born male and began transitioning to female in 2021.

According to reports, around 25 people were injured in the horrific Tumbler Ridge shooting. Following the mass shooting, OpenAI stated that the company had identified a suspicious ChatGPT account, reportedly owned by Rootselaar, in June 2025. The account was allegedly used to support and promote violent activity.

Following the incident, Sam Altman emphasised in his apology letter that the company would work towards finding solutions to prevent such incidents in the future and expressed his deepest apologies to the community.

“Going forward, our focus will continue to be on working with all levels of government to help ensure something like this never happens again,” Altman said.

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