Punjabi Singer Ammy Virk's Convoy Vehicle Shot at in Abbotsford, Canada; Family Denies He Was the Target

ACTOR AND PUNJABI SINGER AMMY VIRK was reportedly caught up in a shooting incident in Canada shortly after completing his concert in Abbotsford, British Columbia, on Saturday night, September 5, 2026. A vehicle believed to have been part of his convoy was allegedly fired upon, but no injuries or casualties were reported.

However, Ammy Virk’s family have denied claims that the shooting was aimed towards him, and confirmed that the singer and his family remain safe.

Ammy Virk’s Vehicle Reportedly Shot At After Canada Concert

Ammy Virk had just finished his performance at the Rogers Forum entertainment arena in Abbotsford city when he reportedly left the venue with his convoy at around 11 pm on September 5, 2026. According to a report by Canadian media outlet Voice Online ,people inside a dark-coloured SUV allegedly opened fire at one of the vehicles in the convoy in the 2500-block of McCallum Road. Reports suggest that between seven to ten rounds were fired. The bullets reportedly hit the rear window of the vehicle. However, everyone inside, including the singer, remained safe and escaped without injuries.

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Abbotsford Police’s Statement On Ammy Virk’s Vehicle Shooting

While the Abbotsford city police confirmed that a vehicle travelling in the 2500-block of McCallum Road was indeed shot at on September 5, it remains unclear whether the incident was connected to Ammy Virk or not. Local media outlets, however, report that the targeted vehicle was part of Virk's convoy.

According to a post made by Abbotsford police on X about the shooting incident, the vehicle in question was fired at multiple times. “It was shot at by occupants of another vehicle. Preliminary information indicates that individuals in a dark-coloured SUV fired multiple shots at the victim vehicle," the Abbotsford Police wrote in an X post.

No one was injured in this incident, the police said. “Shortly after the shooting, AbbyPD [abbreviation for Abbotsford police department] officers responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the 2400-block of Sunnyside Place. Upon arrival, officers found an SUV fully engulfed in flames. The AbbyPD Major Crime Unit has assumed conduct of the investigation and is working to determine the motive for the shooting and whether the vehicle fire is connected to the incident," the police added.

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Bulletproof Rolls-Royce Reportedly Targeted

According to a PTC News report, the targeted vehicle was identified as a bulletproof Rolls-Royce Cullinan carrying four people, including Ammy Virk.

Shortly after the shooting incident, police received information about an SUV that had been set on fire in the 2400-block of Sunnyside Place. When officers reached the location, they found the vehicle completely burnt out. Authorities are investigating whether the torched SUV is connected to the shooting.

The investigation, including the possible connection between the shooting and the burnt SUV, is still underway.

(Edited by Agniva Ray)