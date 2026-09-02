Malviya Nagar B&B Fire: Delhi Police Files 1500-page Chargesheet Against Hotel Owner, Manager and Cook

New Updates in the Malviya Nagar B&B Fire Case

The owner of the property, Bajaj, is currently hospitalized and in judicial custody. Mishra, the manager-cum-accountant, was produced before the Delhi court for judicial custody, while Negi is currently out on bail. During an earlier court hearing on July 27, 2026, the Saket court granted bail to Negi, observing that merely using kitchen appliances does not amount to criminal negligence.

“Merely because the applicant was required, in the ordinary course of his employment, to operate kitchen appliances such as the electric oil fryer, gas stoves and other cooking equipment, it cannot, by itself, lead to an inference that he was criminally negligent or legally responsible for the unfortunate incident,” the court held.

In the chargesheet, the police stated that while Bajaj is the owner of the property, it is registered under the name of Mishra. Speaking to The Print, the police said, “The two accused used it as a front to get permits for their properties and Mishra had suggested the expansion of the property.”

The chargesheet was filed in Saket court before Duty Magistrate Areeba Khan and is listed for consideration on Thursday, September 3, 2026. The chargesheet is almost 1,500 pages long and contains judicial and medical documents, along with the testimonies of several witnesses recorded during the investigation.

Mishra, Bajaj and Negi have been booked under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the police, the charges include section 105, which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder; Section 326(g), relating to mischief by injury, inundation, fire or explosive substance; Section 324(5), relating to mischief; Sections 125(a) and 125(b), concerning acts endangering human life or personal safety and causing grievous hurt by such acts; and Section 287, which deals with negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter.